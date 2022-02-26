"Anderson Silva getting knocked out" - Kevin Lee reveals his favorite MMA moment

Kevin Lee has opened up about his favorite MMA moment. In an interview with Eagle FC, ‘The Motown Phenom’ revealed that Anderson Silva’s second-round KO loss against Chris Weidman in their first fight at UFC 162 in July 2013 is his most cherished moment in the sport.

Weidman memorably caught the showboating Silva with a thunderous left hook and ground strikes to end Silva’s 2,457-day reign as the UFC middleweight champion.

In an interview with Eagle FC, Lee was asked to name his favorite MMA moment. He responded by saying:

“Man, that’s a hard one. It’s so many. The one that really stands out is Anderson Silva getting knocked out with Chris Weidman. I remember exactly where I was at that moment. It’s etched into my memory forever when he landed that shot. And it’s just; I was by myself, and I still remember it.”

Lee continued:

“The excitement, the emotion; it bottled so many emotions into one. And it was like, ‘Damn. This is why you really love this sh**. You never know what’s gonna happen.’ Anderson Silva seemed so unbeatable at the time. And Chris Weidman just seemed; okay, we’re out here just watching him getting slaughtered. And he even surprised Anderson, I think. And, yeah, I’ll never forget that.”

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



When Anderson Silva showboated at UFC 162 the All American Chris Weidman made him pay!



| Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD One of the biggest shocks the UFC has ever seen!When Anderson Silva showboated at UFC 162 the All American Chris Weidman made him pay! #UFCVegas6 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD One of the biggest shocks the UFC has ever seen! When Anderson Silva showboated at UFC 162 the All American Chris Weidman made him pay!#UFCVegas6 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD https://t.co/jw31uo5w1Q

Lee’s most recent MMA fight was a welterweight (170-pound) bout against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze in August 2021. Lee was beaten via unanimous decision.

Furthermore, he also tested positive for Adderall, and was handed a six-month suspension for the same. His suspension ends on February 28, 2022. He parted ways with the UFC last November, and signed a four-fight contract with Eagle FC.

Watch Kevin Lee’s interview with Eagle FC in the video below:

Diego Sanchez on fighting Kevin Lee at Eagle FC 46

Lee and fellow former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez are set to make their debut for the Eagle FC MMA organization.

He’s scheduled to fight Sanchez in a 165-pound (light welterweight) bout at Eagle FC 46 on March 11. Sanchez recently spoke to MMA Junkie to talk about his preparations.

‘The Nightmare’ suggested that he intends to work hard and beat the much younger Lee, akin to what the legendary Randy Couture did to younger fighters back in the day. Sanchez said in this regard:

"I'm just getting ready for this young talented fighter in Kevin Lee man. You know he's one of those great fighters that kind of fell short in the UFC, and I'm expecting the best Kevin Lee coming out of Sanford MMA. They got a great team and great group of guys out there.”

