Khabib Nurmagomedov advises Islam Makhachev to call out Dana White after defeating Dan Hooker at UFC 267

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev needs to let Dana White hear about his frustrations to earn a title shot.

Finishing Dan Hooker at UFC 267 won't cut it, according to the undefeated former lightweight champion. Khabib advised his longtime sparring partner to call the boss out and ask for higher-ranked opponents. Khabib, who made a surprise appearance at the DC Check-In with Daniel Cormier, said:

"This Saturday, when he [Islam Makhachev] finish Dan Hooker, he just have to call out Dana White and all his life will change. It's my opinion. Do you remember before the UFC give me title shot? I come to cage, very close to the cage to Dana. I say, 'Hey, Dana don't send me your bulls*** contract. I need real fights.' He have to call out."

The Dagestani star was referring to his interaction with the UFC head honcho after he finished Edson Barboza at UFC 219. Khabib's tactics appear to have worked out for him as he was awarded the coveted title shot in his following fight at UFC 223.

As Makhachev rides an eight-fight winning streak, Nurmagomedov believes his understudy is well within his right to do the same. He added:

"He have to call out Dana because they don't wanna give him top opponent. Who have nine win streak in UFC? Only champion. Only Charles Oliveira. What about other guys? Dustin Poirier, yesterday he lost. Like one year ago. I choked him out here. This guy, since 2015, he maul everyone."

Dan Hooker: Beating Islam Makhachev is like beating Khabib Nurmagomedov

There are several reasons why Dan Hooker is motivated to beat the surging Islam Makhachev – taking one step closer to a title shot is one of them. However, Hooker revealed that a victory over Makhachev would be much sweeter as it would feel like beating the indomitable Khabib Nurmagomedov by proxy.

If Hooker can have his way, he revealed that shattering Khabib Nurmagomedov's undefeated streak is one of his goals. However, since the former lightweight champ is retired, Hooker will have to settle for Nurmagomedov's close friend.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the Aucklander claimed defeating Makhachev would be "the next best thing" to beating 'The Eagle'.

Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker will collied on the main card of UFC 267 on Saturday. It will be a quick turnaround for Hooker, who is five weeks away from his UFC 266 win.

