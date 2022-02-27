Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev's first title defense will happen against Beneil Dariush if he becomes champion

Islam Makhachev was previously scheduled to go toe-to-toe against Beneil Dariush at UFC Vegas 49. An injury derailed that fight and offered Bobby Green the opportunity to step in. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Makhachev and Dariush could still fight each other in the future.

While in conversation with ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi after UFC Vegas 49, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that Makhachev's first title defense could come against Beneil Dariush. For that to happen, Nurmagomedov claimed that Makhachev would need to pick up the UFC lightweight strap and Dariush would also require a win.

Nurmagomedov said:

"[Islam Makhachev] have to fight for the title end of this year. And if [Beneil Dariush] win, Islam win title, I think like, Islam gonna defend- his first title defense, he's gonna fight with Beneil. This is how I see how division gonna move."

In the aftermath of his first-round TKO win against Bobby Green at the UFC Apex, Makhachev called for a shot at the 155 lb strap.

Islam Makhachev still believes Charles Oliveira tends to give up too easily

The narrative that has surrounded Charles Oliveira in the past was that he would give up too easily if things didn't go his way. Islam Makhachev recently brought up the same.

While in conversation with the media after UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev offered some insight into Charles Oliveira's pedigree as a fighter and a champion.

Makhachev declared that he would tire the reigning UFC lightweight champion over the course of three or four rounds. The Russian also claimed that he would force Oliveira to quit. He further admitted that he had better grappling skills compared to the Brazilian.

Makhachev said:

"[Charles Oliveira] don't like when somebody go with him for three-four rounds, give him hard punch, hard time and when he try to finish someone, like give some choke, but when he cannot do this he give up all the time. "

