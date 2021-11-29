Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush are better fighters than Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed that Islam Makhachev and his next opponent Beneil Dariush are both better fighters than Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Khabib is the longest reigning lightweight titleholder in UFC history. During his reign, 'The Eagle' successfully defended his belt against both Poirier and Gaethje.

The Dagestani has been calling for the UFC to hand his American Kickboxing Academy teammate and friend Makhachev the next title shot at 155 pounds.

Now, with the No.4 contender set to face No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush in early 2022 and Gaethje all but confirmed as the next title challenger, Khabib told ESPN MMA that having a big name is seen as more important than winning streaks in the UFC.

"Like any of them, Islam or Dariush, they deserve fight for the title. But we have some big names on lightweight. You cannot say no for Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. These two guys they have very big name. But like fighters, my opinion they [Makhachev and Beneil Dariush] are better than Dustin and Justin. But they have big name and we know this game. Sometimes it's not enough to fight for the title - like nine-win streak or seven-win streak. Sometimes you have to build your name."

The Russian superstar also confirmed that the winner of the Dariush vs. Makhachev main event will get a title shot. He also claimed his compatriot will get a "double bonus" if he gets a finish on February 26.

"And Beneil vs. Islam, this is truly and one hundred per cent number one contender fight. And UFC told Islam if you beat Dariush, he gonna fight [for the championship]. And you know what's interesting, UFC told him if he finishes Beneil, they are gonna give him double bonus. This is private news, I just wanna share with you and the fans."

Beneil Dariush will return to the octagon after more than nine months against Islam Makhachev

Since beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 262 in May this year, Beneil Dariush has been inactive. He took the rest of the year off to welcome his newborn daughter and will now return in the first quarter of 2022.

Both lightweights have agreed and the promotion has not yet announced a location for the event. Someone’s winning streak will be snapped as Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev headline a UFC Fight Night on Feb. 26, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN Both lightweights have agreed and the promotion has not yet announced a location for the event. Someone’s winning streak will be snapped as Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev headline a UFC Fight Night on Feb. 26, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN.Both lightweights have agreed and the promotion has not yet announced a location for the event. https://t.co/e1JWq39027

Beneil Dariush is on a seven-fight winning streak, while Islam Makhachev has won his last nine.

With lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defending his title against No.1 contender Poirier in two weeks, the Dariush vs. Makhachev encounter has high stakes.

