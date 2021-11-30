"I wanna live like regular people" - Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why money can't make him return to MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov has once again stressed that he is done with the sport of mixed martial arts. Even a record payday won't motivate him to make a stunning return to the octagon in the future.

Khabib hung up his boots following his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October last year. Despite UFC president Dana White trying to get him to take back his decision several times, 'The Eagle' eventually vacated the lightweight championship in March 2021.

During a recent conversation with ESPN MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that he has enough money and he's only thinking about how to spend it right now. On being asked if he was offered a fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., Khabib said:

"It was like one year ago. Yeah, they told me. It was like Dana told Ali 'Why Khabib never asked me how much money I'm gonna give?' You know. It was very interesting and sometimes I told people don't understand myself because of I don't know why. Of course, everybody love money. Money is very important but for myself this is not everything. I have money, I'm good you know. If God give me time to spend my money, it's gonna be good for me... With the sport I am finished. Now, I have my life. I was living the last 32, 33 years inside the cage. Right now I'm free and I want to live like regular people. Honestly, it's a little bit weird."

Khabib Nurmagomedov is tied for the most successful title defenses in the UFC lightweight division

With three successful title defenses, Khabib Nurmagomedov is tied with B.J. Penn, Frankie Edgar and Benson Henderson as the lightweight champions with the most defenses in UFC history.

Khabib, however, has the longest reign as UFC lightweight champion at 1077 days. He also holds the longest winning streak — 13 — in the UFC's 155-pound weight class.

Khabib is unbeaten in his 29-fight professional mixed martial arts career. He lost only two rounds overall, to Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018 and Gaethje two years later.

