"Beginning of next year, we're gonna move to US" - Khabib Nurmagomedov gives team update in friendly chat with coach Javier Mendez 

Khabib Nurmagomedov (Left) and Javier Mendez (Right) [Image credits: @khabib_nurmagomedov Instagram]
Chauncey Simmons
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 09, 2021 10:44 PM IST
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently spoke to Javier Mendez about his plans for Eagles MMA.

Khabib explained that he has many fights lined up for his camp in multiple organizations worldwide. He went on to tell Mendez that he plans to move his team to the US, where some of the biggest fighting organizations are based.

In a short video uploaded to Mendez's official YouTube channel, 'The Eagle' said:

Next year is going to be huge. We have lot of plans, our guys are going to be fighting. Some of them are going to fight contender fights, fight for the title in many organizations. UFC, Bellator, One FC, PFL, Eagle FC, everywhere... UAE Warriors. We have everywhere, fighters."

The American Kickboxing Academy coach complimented Khabib on his healthy body post-retirement, joking that 'The Eagle' now looked more like 'The Bear.' In response, Khabib said:

"Beginning of next year, we're gonna move to US."

Watch the full clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's team, Eagles MMA, comprises over 50 Russian fighters, according to Sherdog.com. The Russian team includes well-known mixed martial artists such as Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov on their roster.

#UsmanNurmagomedov is going to be a real problem in. #BellatorMMA #BellatorNation #Bellator #EaglesMMA #Bellator263 #Winner #MMATwitter #TwitterMMA https://t.co/e4AO6hHavq

Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion is heading to the US as Eagle Fighting Championship has announced a debut event in Miami

Eagle FC, a fight organization started by Khabib Nurmagomedov, is making its US debut in Miami on January 28, 2022. The card features Antonio Silva vs. Tyrone Spong in the main event and also includes former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. 'Suga' is coming out of retirement and will be fighting for the first time in three years.

'Bigfoot' has been relatively more active, with his last fight being a TKO loss in June to Quentin Domingos at Megdan Fighting 9. Meanwhile, Evans has not seen the inside of the octagon since his loss to Anthony Smith at UFC 225.

Rashad Evans returns from retirement, Tyrone Spong vs. 'Bigfoot' Silva headlines Eagle FC debut card in U.S.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
हिन्दी