Khabib Nurmagomedov hints at booking Hector Lombard vs. Alexander Shlemenko rematch in Eagle FC

Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to be cooking up a Hector Lombard vs. Alexander Shlemenko rematch under the Eagle FC banner.

On Instagram, the former undefeated UFC superstar posted a photo of himself with Lombard with the caption:

"Who remembers the performances of this beast? When I was first starting my performances for Ocean, Hector was already a star and a middleweight storm in the States. What is his one confrontation with Shlemenko worth @hectorlombard and @alexandershlemenko with the league @eaglefcmma still have one fight in the contract. Would be interesting to see their rematch on #EagleFC @eagle.fightclub" [Translated from Russian to English by Instagram]

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

Lombard and Shlemenko first crossed paths way back on October 28, 2010 as members of the Bellator MMA roster. The Cuban-Australian got the better of Shlemenko, emerging victorious via a unanimous decision after five rounds.

Twelve years after their initial encounter, the pair of middleweight veterans found themselves fighting in the same organization once again.

For now, though, Lombard is scheduled to make his Eagle FC debut against fellow UFC alum Thiago Silva. 'Lightning' hasn't seen action since his unanimous decision loss to Thales Leites at UFC Fight Night 137 in 2018. He also hasn't won a fight since 2014, when he bested Jake Shields at UFC 171.

Meanwhile, Shlemenko made a triumphant debut at Eagle FC 42 last October. The Russian appears to be on a resurgence as he now has three consecutive wins under his belt.

Former UFC stars to debut at Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC in May

Hector Lombard and Thiago Silva are among the former UFC fighters making their promotional debut at Eagle FC 48, May 20, at the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida.

They will be joined by former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, who will headline the event against Yorgan De Castro.

Dos Santos' latest appearance inside an MMA cage came at UFC 256 against eventual interim champion and heavyweight title challenger, Ciryl Gane. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, Gane would hand him his fourth consecutive knockout loss. Dos Santos has since departed the UFC.

