"Islam is best in the world" - Khabib Nurmagomedov on how Islam Makhachev compares to the rest of the UFC lightweight division

Khabib Nurmagomedov has proclaimed that Islam Makhachev is the best lightweight currently signed to the UFC.

Makhachev, Khabib's longtime friend and teammate, recently made light work of No.6-ranked Dan Hooker at UFC 267, submitting 'The Hangman' in round one.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier in a promotional interview for EA Sports UFC 4, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated the following about his surging compatriot:

"20 years, this guy keep doing same thing. Winning, winning, winning. Right now is his time to shine you know. He have to make statement... His wrestling, his pressure, his conditioning, his grappling, his striking. They talk about Islam number five vs. number six Dan Hooker. Islam is the best in the world. He is not number five."

Makhachev is admittedly now ranked No.4, but it would appear the Dagestani lightweight is still behind Justin Gaethje in the queue for a title shot.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on what makes Islam Makhachev the best UFC lightweight

During his interview with 'DC', Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked what makes Islam Makhachev the best fighter in the 155-pound weight class. 'The Eagle' said the 30-year-old is able to compete with any lightweight in every aspect of MMA.

"He can, with boxer, he can box. With striker, like kicker, he can kick. Like wrestler, he can wrestle. He good everywhere... Brother, right now is Islam's time brother, you know. Islam have to be best everywhere. This is his time. He's the ambassador of our team right now."

You can check out the full interview with Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Islam Makhachev was recently made a playable character in EA Sports UFC 4, which may well indicate just how highly the UFC rates him.

It is currently unclear who Makhachev will face next. Despite initially calling for a title shot after his latest octagon triumph, it appears the Dagestani will have to settle for a title eliminator. That will likely be against either Beneil Dariush or the loser of Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira.

