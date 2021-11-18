"I think Dana wanna sign him" - Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly hints that Hasbulla might be competing in the UFC soon

Khabib Nurmagomedov has jokingly suggested that Hasbulla Magomedov might be signed by Dana White to fight in the UFC.

Khabib trains at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). Along with head coach Javier Mendez and teammates Islam Makhachev, Tagir Ulanbekov and Rizvan Magomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion lauded Hasbulla, who was a special guest at UFC 267 last month.

In a video uploaded to his official YouTube channel, 'The Eagle' expressed his love for the Dagestani internet personality. He also joked that Hasbulla should fight in the UFC heavyweight division.

"I just saw him again. Hasbulla is very happy to be here. I think Dana wanna sign him. But I don't know what weight class [he will fight in], like heavyweight?. But they don't make decision yet. But I think he has to fight with heavyweights."

Khabib has retired from the sport and is currently serving as a coach and cornerman for his AKA teammates. He is the longest reigning lightweight champion in UFC history, having defended the gold against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, Makhachev, who was in action at UFC 267, is ranked No.4 in the 155-pound division right now. Also in the UFC is Ulanbekov, who is the No.14 UFC flyweight contender. Outside of the promotion, Rizvan is the president of Dominance MMA management, which was founded by world renowned agent Ali Abdelaziz.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov were inside the octagon together at UFC 267

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a busy UFC 267 as several of his Dagestani colleagues were fighting at the Etihad Arena. During the main card, his good friend Islam Makhachev took on fellow 155-pound contender Dan Hooker. Makhachev won via submission using a brutal kimura.

Immediately after the bout, Hasbulla Magomedov, who was seated in the front row, accompanied Khabib and the other AKA folks inside the octagon. 'The Eagle' and his team clicked a few pictures with Hasbulla as they celebrated Islam Makhachev's victory over Hooker.

