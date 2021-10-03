Khabib Nurmagomedov meets Sir Alex Ferguson and Usain Bolt at Old Trafford during Manchester United vs. Everton match

Khabib Nurmagomedov's affinity towards football is no secret. Nurmagomedov recently realized the childhood dreams of perhaps every football fan in the world by meeting manager extraordinaire Sir Alex Ferguson, Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and Patrice Evra.

Khabib Nurmagomedov made his way to the stands during Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Everton on Sunday.

"I'll be honest, I’m not a sole Manchester United fan, I’m more of a fan of all football. When I was growing up, my father would always watch the match. I remember during Euro 1996 there was a match between England and Germany, and England lost on penalties that day. Following that I watched Germany versus Czech Republic and then that led into the World Cups," said the former UFC lightweight champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls meeting Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov subsequently revealed that he had also stumbled upon Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of kick-off.

"Yeah, we spoke a little and we discussed today's match, but they told me they’re going to be on the bench! With Paul being a World Cup winner and Cristiano a European Championship winner, they have won a lot of titles. Ronaldo, especially, has won a lot of Champions Leagues and it was interesting for me to talk to them and compare things with them," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been known to speak about his passion for football. Nurmagomedov previously claimed that he became a fighter by chance. He also hinted at a childhood obsession with football.

'The Eagle' has also joked about becoming a professional football player before. Calling himself a free agent, Khabib claimed to be getting ready for his debut in a Twitter post from January.

Also Read

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

I’m free agent, and ready to accept offers.

Готовлюсь к дебюту на большом футболе, жду предложения, будем рассматривать. Preparing for my football debut ⚽️I’m free agent, and ready to accept offers.Готовлюсь к дебюту на большом футболе, жду предложения, будем рассматривать. instagram.com/p/CKcOtYzqdV2/… Preparing for my football debut ⚽️

I’m free agent, and ready to accept offers.

Готовлюсь к дебюту на большом футболе, жду предложения, будем рассматривать. instagram.com/p/CKcOtYzqdV2/…

The Dagestani MMA phenom was also in the headlines for signing a professional contract with third-tier Russian club FC Legion Dynamo.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far