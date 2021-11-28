Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush fight reportedly being targeted for Feb 26

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to the lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush being targeted for February of next year.

'The Eagle' reacted to a post by ESPN MMA which supposedly confirmed the fight. Nurmagomedov called Makhachev and Dariush the two best lightweights in the world.

Via his Instagram story, Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

"2 best lightweights in the world @islam_makhachev"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story.

Islam Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz, who also manages Dariush, spoke to ESPN MMA and confirmed the fight's validity. Abdelaziz claimed the two lightweights signed a contract to face each other in February 2022.

"I don't like it when two guys who I really love have to fight, but these two have worked their whole lives to become a champion and this is a No. 1 contender match," Abdelaziz said. "Whoever wins this fight will fight for the title, so who am I to tell them not to fight? They're at the top and I wish both guys the best of luck."

The Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush bout materialized after fellow lightweight Justin Gaethje suggested Makhachev should fight Dariush before receiving a title shot. 'The Highlight' stated he should get the next title fight instead.

The latest opportunity at gold, however, is reserved for Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' will face Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 for the lightweight championship.

Ali Abdelaziz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov knew the fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush would manifest

Ali Abdelaziz revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov predicted over a year ago the matchup between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush would occur.

The CEO of Dominance MMA, Abdelaziz, spoke to ESPN's Brett Okamoto about the same. Okamoto reported the news on Twitter.

"These two have worked their whole lives to become a champion and this is a No. 1 contender match," stated Ali Abdelaziz. "Khabib actually said 1.5 years ago these two would fight for No. 1 contender. He knew before we all did."

Edited by Joshua Broom