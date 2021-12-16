Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals why Eagle FC will not have any women's divisions for now

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed why his Eagle Fight Club (Eagle FC) promotion does not have any women's divisions for the time being.

According to the unbeaten MMA great, there are few top-level female fighters in the sport right now. The lack of female talent being the reason there are no women's stars in Eagle FC yet.

Speaking to media members during a press conference in Miami on Wednesday, Nurmagomedov also announced the signing of former UFC interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee to Eagle FC.

"I am like we can watch what Julianna Peña did with Amanda Nunes [at UFC 269 last weekend]. But Julianna Peña, she is not like the greatest or something like that. She just beat Amanda Nunes like [on the day]. We can watch not many good [female] fighters all around the world. There are only like five or six of them. And we will wait and see [if we can do anything about it]," said Khabib.

Peña ended Nunes' 12-fight winning streak at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a second-round submission victory. She claimed the UFC women's bantamweight championship in the process. A rematch between the two is expected for next year.

Eagle FC will host its first ever United States event in Miami next month

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA promotion will conduct its first US-based event — Eagle FC 44 — on January 28, 2022, at the FLX Arena in Miami.

A three-round heavyweight contest featuring Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov will headline the card. Kharitonov stepped into the main event slot after Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva pulled out of the bout last week.

Eagle FC 44 also features former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao and former UFC flyweight title challenger Ray Borg in action against Horacio Gutierrez and Cody Gibson, respectively.

Nurmagomedov purchased the Russian-based Gorilla Fighting Championship for $1 million following his MMA retirement in 2020. He renamed the promotion with respect to his nickname 'The Eagle'.

