Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez says athletes like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are to be blamed for their questionable behavior, not their coaches

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez has commented on the recent controversies surrounding Jon Jones and Conor McGregor.

Speaking on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast. the American Kickboxing Academy coach stated that fighters like Jones and McGregor should be solely responsible for their questionable behavior. He doesn't believe the blame for any wrong-doing should be put on their coaches.

"When you're talking about coaches, you know, [Mike] Winkeljohn, Greg Jackson, incredible human beings, incredible coaches. So, it has nothing to do with coaches... They're not in charge of the man. The man's in charge of himself. So, this has nothing to do on the coaches. The only [thing] coaches have to do is decide to stick with the guy or separate from the guy. [John] Kavanagh, same way. He appears to me like a great guy, great individual. So, you know, it's the individual himself. Is he the good guy or bad guy or can change what he wants to be and how he wants to be like."

Mendez went on to say that if Khabib does anything controversial in the future, then people should take their concerns to the Dagestani fighter and not him as the coach.

"Look, If Khabib decided to act any way he wanted to act, don't be looking at me as, 'Why didn't Javier control him?' I can't control Khabib. He is who he is. You know, I can advise him, I can give him my opinion, which I do, but at the end of the day, he's gonna do what he wants to do."

You can listen to the full episode of the podcast below:

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones keep attracting trouble

It is no secret that Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are controversial figures in the world of MMA. The two fighters have again gotten themselves into trouble with their actions.

Conor McGregor was recently accused of attacking an Italian DJ named Francesco Facchinetti at a nightclub in Rome.

Jones also had a run-in with the law when he was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro PD on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and tampering and injuring with a vehicle.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

