"That would be interesting" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach on rumors of potential grappling match against GSP

Javier Mendez recently offered some insight into a potential grappling contest between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre.

While in conversation with Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski of Submission Radio, Mendez asserted that the fight appealed to him greatly. However, he further admitted that he was not aware of such a contest being in the works.

Khabib and 'GSP' are popularly regarded as GOATs in the MMA community. A fight between them is something that fans have long yearned for.

While an MMA contest between the two seems unlikely, Mendez revealed that Khabib is more than willing to grapple with anyone. He further admitted that 'The Eagle' built up a reputation for being an indomitable grappler even after having hung his gloves up for good.

"That's pretty interesting. I never heard of that. That would be interesting. That would be fun to watch. He's grappling now. Kills everybody. That guy's still killing everybody, everybody. He's heavier though, but he's killing everybody, more dominant than when he was lighter. He kills, he kills everybody bro, everybody."

Considering the way a clash between the two has been hyped, fans will most certainly pay top dollar to watch the action unfold regardless of the ruleset for a possible matchup.

Check out Javier Mendez's appearance on Submission Radio right here:

Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame 'soon'

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Co. are currently helping Islam Makhachev prepare for his upcoming fight against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49.

Makhachev was previously scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush. However, a leg injury forced Dariush to withdraw, offering Green the opportunity to step in.

The former UFC lightweight champion offered fans a sneak peek into Makhachev's progress in his training camp. A recent video uploaded to Khabib's YouTube channel documented their training session at the UFC Performance Institute.

In the video, Khabib was seen pointing towards an ornamental sign of the UFC Hall of Fame. When asked whether he was going to get inducted, Khabib said:

"Very soon brother."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov and Co. hard at work below:

'The Eagle' has been one of the most dominant champions in the history of the promotion. Having etched his name in MMA folklore, it is only a matter of time before he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Edited by Genci Papraniku