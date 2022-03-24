Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Colby Covington for pressing charges against Jorge Masvidal; urges UFC welterweights to refuse to fight 'Chaos' 

Khabib Nurmagomedov put Colby Covington on blast for pressing charges against fellow welterweight Jorge Masvidal after 'Gamebred' allegedly attacked 'Chaos' outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami, Florida.

Following Masvidal's recent arrest on charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief, Nurmagomedov took to social media to slam Covington and show his support for 'Gamebred'. According to 'The Eagle', Covington crossed the line by involving Masvidal's family in the feud leading up to their recent clash at UFC 272.

Claiming nobody has the right to insult another person's family, Nurmagomedov said one must be prepared for the consequences if they choose to go down that path. The former UFC lightweight champ also urged all welterweights to turn down fights with Covington to teach him a lesson and for it to act as a deterrent to other fighters. He wrote:

"If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, that doesn't mean you can insult his children. No person has the right to insult someone's family. Once you've gone down this path, be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by a professional fighter, the same size as you are, your own size and you press charges against him to the police? I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don't accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him."

When Khabib Nurmagomedov made Conor McGregor pay for insulting his family

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been fiercely protective of his family and his arch-rival Conor McGregor realized it the hard way inside the octagon. In the build-up to their blockbuster clash at UFC 229 back in 2018, McGregor aimed jibes at Nurmagomedov's father and his cousins to try and get inside the undefeated fighter's head.

Nurmagomedov chose to do his talking inside the octagon. The Dagestani fighter dominated his Irish counterpart, forcing him to tap in the fourth round of the fight. Despite getting his revenge, Nurmagomedov wasn't satisfied. He climbed atop the cage and leaped into McGregor's corner, attacking his teammate Dillon Danis.

Amid the pandemonium and utter chaos, Nurmagomedov's cousins and teammates entered the octagon and punched McGregor, leading to a chaotic aftermath to an incredible performance by 'The Eagle'.

