"Good luck this weekend" - Khabib Nurmagomedov wishes Tyson Fury ahead of Deontay Wilder fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov's most recent post with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba prompted a response from Tyson Fury. Nurmagomedov then replied to Fury, wishing him well for his fight against Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury hailed Nurmagomedov's picture with Cristiano Ronaldo as a "Legendary Link Up." Khabib replied to Fury's comment, writing:

"Good luck this weekend."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram comment's section [Image Credits- @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov was touring England as part of a series of interview-style motivational lectures. The former UFC lightweight kingpin also took the time to watch a couple of English Premier League games. He watched Manchester United vs. Everton and Manchester City vs. Liverpool.

Tyson Fury inching closer to his showdown with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's upcoming outing in the squared circle will mark the final edition of their trilogy saga. Wilder goes into this fight boasting a 42-1-1 record. He has won 41 bouts via KO, a staggering statistic that speaks volumes about the power in his hands.

Tyson Fury is undefeated in his pro boxing career. Over his 30-0-1 record, Fury has knocked out 21 opponents. While this number is much lower than Deontay Wilder's, 'The Gypsy King' has shown the ability to outbox anyone in the heavyweight division.

Tyson Fury has much to lose in this heavyweight clash. He will put his WBC and The Ring belts on the line. Wilder, on the other hand, has everything to gain. After losing his WBC belt to Fury in the second fight, 'The Bronze Bomber' will look to reclaim his throne as the king of heavyweight boxing.

The fight is set to go down on October 9th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcasted on ESPN+ pay-per-view and FOX Sports pay-per-view.

