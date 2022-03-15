Khalil Rountree celebrates with Proper No. Twelve in response to Conor McGregor's comments

Khalil Rountree celebrated with Proper No. Twelve after Conor McGregor praised his creative move at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night.

'The War Horse' uploaded a picture to Instagram of McGregor's tweet alongside a video of him enjoying some whiskey.

Khalil Rountree scored a vicious second-round TKO victory over Karl Roberson at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev. After a closely contested opening round, Rountree came out as the early aggresor in round two, sending Roberson to the canvas with a hard right hand. As Roberson attempted to get up, Rountree folded him in half with a brutal body kick, forcing referee Herb Dean to intervene.

Conor McGregor lauded Rountree for the precise soccer kick, which would've been deemed an illegal strike had it struck Roberson's head. 'The Notorious' wrote on Twitter:

"A lovely timed soccer kick to the body of a downed opponent. A much under utilized legal strike. Nice to see some fresh innovation again in there instead of the usual garbage we see over and over."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

A much under utilized legal strike.

Nice to see some fresh innovation again in there instead of the usual garbage we see over and over. Fight Scout @FightScoutApp That body kick was vicious #UFCVegas50 That body kick was vicious #UFCVegas50 https://t.co/zLsY3spNM1 A lovely timed soccer kick to the body of a downed opponent.A much under utilized legal strike.Nice to see some fresh innovation again in there instead of the usual garbage we see over and over. twitter.com/FightScoutApp/… A lovely timed soccer kick to the body of a downed opponent. A much under utilized legal strike. Nice to see some fresh innovation again in there instead of the usual garbage we see over and over. twitter.com/FightScoutApp/…

Khalil Rountree wants to tell his story

Khalil Rountree made an emotional speech during his post-fight octagon interview at UFC Vegas 50. Rountree revealed that he was once an obese, depressed kid on the brink of suicide.

The UFC light heavyweight now wants to share his inspiring journey and is actively working towards it. Rountree also revealed that he isn't willing to wait for UFC gold before letting the world know about his journey. The 32-year-old told Paul Felder in his post-fight interview:

"I don’t want to wait until I’m a champion to be able to tell my story and where I come from, being a 300-pound kid on the brink of suicide, burdened by depression, not knowing what to do with my life, not knowing where to go. I want to be able to share that and really inspire people that feel just like I do. I want to be able to share my story with these types of people. I want to make a difference in the world. It’s something I’m passionate about.”

Watch his post-fight interview below:

Edited by C. Naik