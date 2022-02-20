Watch: Khamzat Chimaev asks Darren Till to shave his head so that he could become a better wrestler

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have been working together at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden, for the past few days.

During one such session together, 'Borz' had banter with 'The Gorilla', asking him to shave his head and mustache so that he could become a better wrestler.

"If you shave your hair, become a better wrestler. And shave moustache as well. Alhamdulillah," quipped Chimaev.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till chat and train together at the Allstars gym below:

The 29-year-old Englishman then called the 27-year-old Russian-born Swedish superstar "sick" before the duo continued on with their sparring inside the cage:

"You want me to grow this [a beard] and shave that [my hair]? Alhamdullilah. Sick this guy you know," said Till.

Both Chimaev and Till have fought in the UFC's welterweight and middleweight divisions. 'Borz' is ranked No.11 among the 170-pounders, while the Liverpudlian is No.8 in the 185-pound weight class.

Darren Till has unsuccessfully challenged once for the UFC welterweight championship against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 in September 2018. Following another loss against Jorge Masvidal at welterweight, 'The Gorilla' moved up to middleweight and holds a record of 1-3 in the division.

Khamzat Chimaev is set to take on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight title eliminator at UFC 273

Khamzat Chimaev, on the other hand, is unbeaten with a 10-0 record. He had the attention of his entire division when he submitted No.13-ranked Li Jingliang using a rear-naked choke at UFC 267 last year.

'Borz' is now all but confirmed to square off against No.2 contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9, 2022. This will be a title eliminator in all likelihood.

With champion Kamaru Usman set to face Leon Edwards in a rematch next, the winner of Chimaev vs. Burns could be next in line for a shot at the title.

Interestingly, 'Durinho' was involved in a social media tussle with his heavily rumored upcoming opponent earlier this month. In a tweet, Burns claimed "the hype will be over soon".

"@GilbertDurinho 9 April [silence emoji] [sleeping smiley]," posted Chimaev ... I’m ready! Make sure you get your visa ready! The hype will be over soon!" replied Burns.

Check out the back-and-forth between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev on Twitterr below:

