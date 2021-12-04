"Dana White wants me to smash you" - Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor team up to launch an attack on Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor have seemingly teamed up to attack Nate Diaz. The Stockton native has minced words with Chimaev and McGregor before on social media.

Earlier today, Nate Diaz tweeted that Conor McGregor should fight Khamzat Chimaev next. Diaz stated:

“Let him fight kamrat that be a great fight to make He needs a easy new guy to fight anyway he can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all Great idea Nate Thanks”

Responding to Nate Diaz’s subtle jibe, Chimaev claimed UFC president Dana White wants him to "smash" the 209 representative:

“you know that you have the last chance to stay in ufc, but @danawhite wants me to smash you, and you know that i will do so run skinny boy”

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev @NateDiaz209 you know that you have the last chance to stay in ufc, but @danawhite wants me to smash you, and you know that i will do so run skinny boy 🥷🏼 @NateDiaz209 you know that you have the last chance to stay in ufc, but @danawhite wants me to smash you, and you know that i will do so run skinny boy 🥷🏼

Conor McGregor also responded to Nate Diaz’s suggestion. McGregor simply tweeted:

“No problem, b**ch.”

Khamzat Chimaev replied to Conor McGregor’s tweet by posting a couple of ninja emojis, as well as an emoji of a handshake. ‘Borz’ then insinuated he and McGregor could team against Nate Diaz:

Many believe the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev is one win from a UFC welterweight title shot. Top 170-pounders such as Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington could be potential next opponents for Chimaev.

Nevertheless, the Chechnya-born Swedish fighter has relentlessly campaigned for a bout against Nate Diaz. Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC contract. The consensus is he could cross over to professional boxing after his next UFC appearance and face Jake Paul.

Conor McGregor has vowed to avenge his losses and end his feud against Dustin Poirier victoriously

UFC icon Conor McGregor has fought Dustin Poirier three times – once in 2014 and twice in 2021. Poirier currently leads their series of fights by a 2-1 margin after back-to-back TKO wins vs. ‘Notorious’.

Conor McGregor is still recovering from the gruesome leg injury he sustained in his trilogy match against ‘The Diamond’ at UFC 264. While he’s engaged in a war of words with many social media foes, McGregor has emphasized his rivalry with Poirier is far from done.

Conor McGregor’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be revealed. The estimated timeline for the Irishman's return is said to be mid-2022.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/Chewy9991/stat… I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/Chewy9991/stat…

Edited by Joshua Broom