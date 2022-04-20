Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till both being eyed up for potential middleweight scrap with Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori has called out Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till for a fight.

'The Italian Dream' was scheduled to take on former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 275. However, Vettori's recent post on Twitter suggests that the fight is now off.

In the same tweet, the 28-year-old said that he's open to fighting Till and Chimaev.

"We’re back at this. I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up," wrote Marvin Vettori.

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori

I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @darrentill2 @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite We’re back at this.I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @KChimaev We’re back at this.I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @KChimaev @darrentill2 @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite

Till and Vettori were scheduled to fight in April 2021 but 'The Gorilla' had to withdraw from the bout due to an injury.

'The Italian Dream' was last seen in action last October when he took on Paulo Costa in a five-round main event. The fight went the full 25-minute distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Vettori.

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have become close friends

The growing friendship between Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till has taken the MMA world by storm. Fans are always looking forward to hearing about the antics the duo have been up to.

'Borz' and Till have been training together and 'The Gorilla' was even present in the Chechen-born Swede's corner for his fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Till spoke about his relationship with Chimaev during an interview on Submission Radio.

"Khamzat is going to come over [to Team Kaobon] for a little bit and train. And we might go back to Sweden, do some training, see what's happening. Now with this partnership and this relationship and this brotherhood, the opportunities are endless. And obviously what we've built here with Khamzat with regards to BlockAsset. It's a big partnership, not only of business, but of friendship and relationships. He's a brother for life. Smesh Bros for life."

Watch Darren Till's chat on Submission Radio below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard