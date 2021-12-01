"I stood next to Teixeira and Blachowicz and we are the same height" - Khamzat Chimaev is open to a potential move to light heavyweight

Having been the same height as the last two UFC light heavyweight champions Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, Khamzat Chimaev believes he could do well in the 205-pound weight class.

All three fighters featured on the main card of the UFC 267 event at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena exactly a month ago.

In the headliner, Teixeira defeated Blachowicz via second-round submission to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, Chimaev beat fellow welterweight contender Li Jingliang earlier in the night.

Speaking during an appearance on the Russian-based Hustle MMA podcast, 'Borz' insisted that if someone wants to be the best fighter in the world, they have to conquer multiple divisions.

"Of course, if you want to be the best fighter in the world, regardless of the weight category, you have to fight with everyone and don't just say, 'I'm better at one weight.' I have plans to fight 84 and, if possible, 93. We will see. I am tall. I stood next to Teixeira and Blachowicz [ahead of UFC 267] and we are the same height. Maybe we can fight. I can gain a little weight, weightlifting and I can rest a little, weigh 95 kg. I do not get fat. I'll just get stronger. There will be no problem performing in different weight classes."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev in conversation with Hustle MMA below:

Khamzat Chimaev used to fight in the 92kg (203lbs approx.) category at the Swedish wrestling nationals

Khamzat Chimaev is a three-time Swedish national wrestling champion, twice in the 86kg (190lbs approx.) category and once at 92kg (203lbs).

When he recently fought UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson at Bulldog Fight Night 9, Chimaev weighed 198.5, pounds while 'The Joker' weighed 193.5.

Khamzat Chimaev has fought in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions of the UFC. A number of people in the MMA world believe he is too big for the 170-pound weight class.

However, making weight has never been an issue for Chimaev, who is now back to his best following an intense battle with COVID-19.

Edited by Harvey Leonard