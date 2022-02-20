"If I'm not suffering, I feel bad" - Khamzat Chimaev explains why he has been training relentlessly

Khamzat Chimaev has shed light on why he trains relentlessly. Speaking to RT Sport MMA, Chimaev claimed he feels "bad" if he isn’t suffering.

The interviewer referenced Khamzat Chimaev’s training partner Alexander Gustafsson’s recent statements wherein he claimed that Chimaev trains five times a day. 'Borz' confirmed that 'The Mauler' was right.

Chimaev suggested that the five-training-session days are usually at the peak of his training camp. However, he trains about two-to-three times a day when he isn’t in training camp.

The 27-year-old asserted that anything is possible for a human being. He recalled a story regarding people carrying rocks several kilometers up a mountain with their bare hands every day in China. Chimaev added that if a man is capable of such rigorous work, there’s no reason why he can’t train five times a day.

‘Borz’ emphasized that it’s all about the mind. He believes that in order to succeed, a man must be prepared to do things that others won’t do. Chimaev stated:

“Say Floyd Mayweather – he used to train for 5-6 hours ahead of his fights. Of course, you can’t train that way year-round. But for a couple of months leading up to the fight, you can train hard, then train lighter for a month. Then – a few more months of training really hard. But I can’t live without training."

"If I haven’t done two-three sessions in a day, I feel stressed. If it’s four sessions, then I feel good. After five hours of training – when the whole body hurts – then I feel like I am satisfied with the work I’ve done. If nothing hurts, if I'm not suffering, I feel bad. I feel like I haven’t done anything.”

Gilbert Burns on Khamzat Chimaev claiming he doesn’t see a real challenge in ‘Durinho’

Khamzat Chimaev is rumored to be facing top-tier welterweight contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9th. It is believed that a win over Burns could catapult Chimaev into a UFC welterweight title fight later this year.

Regardless, ‘Borz’ recently claimed that the Brazilian isn't a real challenge. Speaking to The Schmo, Burns responded by insinuating that he plans to capitalize on Chimaev's overconfidence. ‘Durinho’ said:

“I think he is very very tough but let him be a little overconfident and think he's going to win. Just make sure you guys get the pay-per-view on April 9 and it is going to be a good one.”

