Gilbert Burns responds to Khamzat Chimaev saying he'll easily beat 'Durinho' 

Gilbert Burns has responded to fellow ranked 170-pound division contender Khamzat Chimaev for saying 'Durinho' is not a real challenge for him.

It has all but been confirmed that Burns will square off against Chimaev at UFC 273 inside Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 9, 2022. 'Borz' has repeatedly claimed that his upcoming opponent is not on his level.

During a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Burns stressed that he doesn't care if Chimaev thinks he'll get an easy win and is also fine with the Russian-born Swedish superstar being overconfident and underestimating him.

"I think he's confident you know. He says whatever he wants. I think he is very good but I am the biggest test that he's gonna see. And I am excited. I respect the guy. I think he is very very tough but let him be a little overconfident and think he's going to win. Just make sure you guys get the pay-per-view on April 9 and it is going to be a good one. Let him talk. I have no answer," said Burns.

Watch Gilbert Burns in conversation with famed MMA personality 'The Schmo' aka Dave Schmulenson below:

Brazil's Burns holds a 20-4 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far, while the unbeaten Chimaev is 10-0. The former currently occupies the No.2 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings and the latter is No.11

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have been training together at the Allstars Gym in Sweden

Khamzat Chimaev trained at the Tiger Muay Thai facility in Phuket, Thailand, for quite a while. Ahead of the Burns encounter, he decided to head back to his Allstars Gym in Stockholm, Sweden.

Chimaev is training with No.8 UFC middleweight contender and former welterweight title challenger Darren Till right now. 'The Gorilla' has lost four of his last five fights.

See Darren Till's most recent social media post featuring Khamzat Chimaev below:

'Borz' has also competed in the 185-pound division of the world's biggest MMA promotion. Hence, working with him could help Till return to his winning ways inside the octagon.

