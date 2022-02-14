"I will just smash him with my skills and power" - Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see any "real challenge" in Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev recently spoke about his upcoming fight against Gilbert Burns. 'Borz' reiterated his belief that Burns doesn't pose a "real challenge" to him and added that he will "smash" the Brazilian when they eventually lock horns.

In an interview with RT Sport MMA, Chimaev said:

"All those numbers mean nothing. To be honest I don't see a real challenge in him. We'll see, everything may happen in a fight but I'm confident as usual. I think, I will just smash him with my skills and power. I feel that way. He might feel different, but I will go there and do what I did the last time."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview below:

The last time Chimaev featured in the UFC was against Li Jingliang at UFC 267. The Russian-born Swede finished Jingliang in the very first round via a rear-naked choke to break into the rankings at 170 lbs.

Although the fight hasn't been officially announced by the UFC as yet, he is expected to take on Gilbert Burns in his next bout. The back-and-forth between Chimaev and Burns on social media suggests that the bout is in the works.

In a recent tweet, 'Borz' also revealed the rumored date of the fight - 9th April. UFC 273 is set to go down on that date in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will be headlined by two championship bouts as Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling are set to defend their belts against Chan Sung Jung and Petr Yan respectively.

Khamzat Chimaev on Shavkat Rakhmonov - "He's a decent guy"

Khamzat Chimaev has also given his take on surging welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Rakhmonov has been making waves in the 170 lbs division since joining the UFC. He has drawn comparisons to Chimaev for his dominant grappling and striking skills. 'Nomad' broke into the rankings following his sensational victory over Carlston Harris in his last bout.

Both fighters are undefeated in their pro MMA careers. Additionally, they boast a 100% finishing rate and have shown a well-rounded skillset in each of their fights.

Chimaev wasn't too happy with the comparisons. Bringing in the stats from his previous fights, he stated that he was on a different level to Rakhmonov. Speaking about the Kazakh fighter in an interview with Ushataika : Sport-Express, 'Borz' said: (Translated by Young 'n' Faded MMA Society)

"I don't know about the hype, I'm working. Everyone understands what level I'm on, and what level he's on. I haven't been hit in four fights. Has Shavkat been hit? How many times has he been punched in one fight? Have they touched me? Not even once I have been hit in the UFC. So, the levels are understandable, you can say... I saw a highlight from his last fight when the UFC posted it... The spinning kick finish, it was a good finish, congrats... It's individual, how you see it. I think he's a decent guy... He's not an easy one."

Watch the full interview below:

