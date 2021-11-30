"I am the one that's undefeated" - Khamzat Chimaev responds to Daniel Cormier saying he would beat 'Borz' 10-0 in a wrestling match

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Daniel Cormier on Twitter. In a recent exchange between the two, Chimaev called out 'DC' for a wrestling match and asked for his thoughts.

Cormier's initial response saw him ask Khamzat Chimaev if he was being serious about it or not. The former UFC heavyweight champion then went on to praise Chimaev for his confidence but also sent him a subtle warning:

"In a real wrestling match? Are you crazy Khamzat? Love that you’re confident but brother this is 10-0 DC!"

Responding to Cormier, Khamzat Chimaev wrote that he is undefeated and would walk out as the winner if he crossed paths with Cormier for a wrestling match.

"I am the one that’s undefeated 10-0 I win."

Daniel Cormier is currently working as a commentator for the UFC and retired from mixed martial arts last year. 'DC' hung up his gloves following his trilogy fight defeat to Stipe Miocic.

As things stand, there is no indication that a potential wrestling match between Chimaev and 'DC' will take place. 'Borz' was recently victorious in a freestyle wrestling match against UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson.

Khamzat Chimaev is still undefeated in the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut in 2020 and immediately caught the attention of the mainstream audience after winning two successive fights in the space of just 10 days.

In his third fight, Chimaev competed at middleweight and defeated veteran Gerald Meerschaert within seconds. After a hard-fought battle with COVID-19, Chimaev made his return to the UFC in October.

At UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev faced ranked-welterweight Li Jingliang. Heading into the fight, several people questioned Chimaev's durability after his long battle with Covid.

However, 'Borz' once again proved his doubters wrong with an incredible performance. Khamzat Chimaev did not get hit once by Jingliang and rag-dolled his opponent for the majority of the short fight.

Eventually, Chimaev won via submission and maintained his highly-impressive unbeaten streak. As things stand, it remains to be seen who Khamzat Chimaev will be facing next, but he's expected to challenge a top-10 welterweight.

