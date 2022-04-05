×
Create
Notifications

"If he makes that money, why not me?" - Khamzat Chimaev reveals how Conor McGregor's KO win over Jose Aldo inspired him to get into fighting

Khamzat Chimaev (left), Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo (right) [Image courtesy: UFC.com and @khamzat_chimaev via Instagram]
Khamzat Chimaev (left), Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo (right) [Image courtesy: UFC.com and @khamzat_chimaev via Instagram]
Danish Ansari
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 05, 2022 05:15 AM IST
News

Conor McGregor has inspired many young talents to get into the sport of MMA, but not many would've expected rising UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev to be among them.

During a recent conversation with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, 'Borz' detailed how McGregor's iconic one-punch knockout of Jose Aldo inspired him to get into fighting. Chimaev said:

"I see the guy [McGregor] knock him [Aldo] out. I was thinking, 'If that guy did that, then why I'm not going to do it.' Mentally, I'm stronger than him, my body is bigger. I was feeling at that time [if I met] him outside, I can break him, you know? If he makes that money, why not me?"

Catch Khamzat Chimaev's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Khamzat Chimaev aims to create history by becoming the first three-division UFC champion

While Conor McGregor was the first UFC fighter to win titles across two weight classes, Chimaev has set his sights even higher. The 27-year-old Swede hopes to make history himself by becoming a three-division UFC champion. Speaking to RT Sport, Chimaev said:

"I don’t want to be just a regular guy who won one belt. I want two or three belts. We’ll see, if I can do it I will do it. We may make our plans, but God has the last word."

Chimaev has already been quite vocal about his eagerness to capture the welterweight title before moving up a weight to fight for the 185-pound belt. It is interesting to learn that 'Borz' now hopes to become a three-weight champion.

It all starts at UFC 273 when Khamzat Chimaev takes on former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. The undefeated fighter will likely get a crack at the welterweight crown should he get past 'Durinho' in their much-anticipated showdown on April 9. While a fight against the Brazilian will represent the toughest challenge of Chimaev's career, 'Borz' is a massive favorite to emerge victorious.

#UFC273 is rapidly approaching, and Khamzat Chimaev is swelling to a MASSIVE favorite 😳 (via @tipico)#UFC273 | Full story: bit.ly/3IQAWoJ https://t.co/8lmk2tpFSw
Also Read Article Continues below

It is interesting to note that Chimaev doubling down on his desire to fight across three-weight classes comes after 'The Notorious' expressed interest in capturing a third UFC title by fighting welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Edited by wkhuff20
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी