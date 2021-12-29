Khamzat Chimaev reveals he is set to fly to Las Vegas to book his next UFC fight

Khamzat Chimaev has suggested that he is all set to fly to Las Vegas to book his next UFC matchup. During a Q&A session conducted via social media, Chimaev revealed that he’ll be flying to Vegas tomorrow.

In a video posted by Twitter user Jordan Ellis of LowKick MMA, Khamzat Chimaev can be seen briefly discussing his upcoming plans. The video clip has seemingly been taken from Chimaev’s Instagram account and shows ‘Borz’ answering fan queries regarding his much-awaited octagon appearance.

Chimaev stated:

“Who is next? Everyone is next. You is next, brother. I don’t know who is next. I fly tomorrow to Vegas. Inshallah. Smash somebody.”

Watch Khamzat Chimaev address his highly-anticipated return to the octagon in the video below:

Following a lengthy battle with COVID-19, Khamzat Chimaev returned to the octagon at UFC 267 this October. Chimaev masterfully beat Li Jingliang via first-round submission and now holds the No. 11 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings.

Furthermore, No. 5-ranked Belal Muhammad and the No. 8-ranked Neil Magny have been relentlessly lobbying for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev as of late.

Chimaev, on his part, is willing to prove his mettle against the two aforementioned top-10 fighters. ‘Borz’ boasts a 10-0 professional MMA record and is 4-0 in the UFC.

Sean Strickland predicts Khamzat Chimaev will defeat welterweight rivals Belal Muhammad and Neil Magny

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland recently had words of praise for Khamzat Chimaev, a fighter with who he’s previously trained with. Speaking to Helen Yee Sports, Strickland said:

"I think he [Khamzat Chimaev] is gonna walk through Belal [Muhammad]. I like Neil Magny, he's a good dude. But like, I've trained with Khamzat, the guy's a parasite. Like, he's a great round. I think he destroys Belal, I think he walks through Neil. And again, I love Neil, he's a great guy. But Khamzat just has a different mindset. Me and him share a mindset when we train. Even in the gym. When we two are training, it's like we're fighting for a title. And that's something that Belal doesn't have, that not a lot of guys have. I think he just needs to fight a couple of top-10 guys and if he wins, flow him to the belt."

Khamzat Chimaev has consistently maintained that he aims to capture the UFC welterweight and middleweight titles. ‘Borz’ has competed at both welterweight and middleweight in the UFC. He’s even expressed interest in fighting at light heavyweight.

The Chechnya-born Swedish MMA stalwart is currently focused on capturing the UFC welterweight title. Chimaev’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially revealed.

