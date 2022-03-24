"If they were real brothers, they never would have fought" - Khamzat Chimaev says Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal's friendship was fake 

Khamzat Chimaev has shared his take on the rivalry between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal and says that their friendship was fake.

Chimaev recently appeared with Darren Till for an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. When asked by the host if the duo would ever fight inside the octagon, 'Borz' said he wouldn't. He also took the example of Covington and Masvidal, saying that the two wouldn't have fought if they were real friends:

"You know the guys, we have like, who were they? Colby and Masvidal, if they were real brothers, they never would have fought. They were fake."

Covington and Masvidal were involved in one of the most heated rivalries in the UFC in recent memory. 'Chaos' earned the win when the pair finally collided inside the octagon at UFC 272.

However, it wasn't long ago that they identified as best friends. The two trained together for years and also used to be roommates.

Chimaev and Till currently train together. 'The Gorilla' has said that he will corner 'Borz' for his UFC 273 fight against Gilbert Burns. Till previously stated during a fan Q&A session that he would fight Chimaev for the belt. However, it seems like 'Borz' is not interested in fighting the Englishman.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were involved in an altercation outside a Miami hotel

'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' were involved in an altercation outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. Covington was present at the venue along with the Nelk Boys. Jorge Masvidal arrived at the location in disguise and apparently sucker-punched the Californian.

'Chaos' was reportedly left with a broken tooth, while Masvidal has since been taken into police custody. It is clear that the bad blood is still not over between the two.

The two recently fought in the main event of UFC 272, where Covington dominated the Miami native in a comfortable decision win over five rounds. 'Chaos' is currently the No.1-ranked welterweight in the UFC, while Masvidal sits at No.7.

