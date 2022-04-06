"He can't control his mouth" - Khamzat Chimaev dismisses claims that he wanted to help Conor McGregor prepare for Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khamzat Chimaev recently played down claims that he wanted to help Conor McGregor prepare for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

In a recent video uploaded to the Smesh Bros YouTube channel, 'Borz' was asked about a tweet McGregor put out in November 2021. The former two-division champion wrote that Chimaev wanted to come to his camp and help him prepare for Nurmagomedov. However, the Chechen-born fighter dismissed those claims saying:

"That's not true. He dropped a Chechen sparring partner and posted it online. So, I got calls telling me to come over and beat him up. That's what I wanted to do. It wasn't about helping him for the Khabib fight. As far as I remember, the fight hadn't yet been announced."

Chimaev was also asked why McGregor thought he wanted to help the Irishman. 'Borz' replied that he doesn't care. The No.11-ranked welterweight stated that he respects McGregor's accomplishments in the sport of MMA. However, he wants to fight 'Notorious' inside the octagon:

"I don't really care. He talks a lot but I was going there to beat him up. And I still want to beat him up if he dares to fight me. I gotta give credit to his accomplishments and I don't mind that fight, but he can't control his mouth."

Khamzat Chimaev set to face the biggest challenge of his career against Gilbert Burns

Chimaev has been absolutely dominant in his UFC career so far, absorbing only one strike in his first four fights so far inside the octagon. He currently boasts a professional record of 10-0 with all of his wins coming via finishes.

However, 'Borz' is set to take on his toughest test till date when he fights No.2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns this weekend at UFC 273. 'Durinho' is a former title challenger whose only defeat since 2016 came against champion Kamaru Usman.

It will be interesting to see how Chimaev fares against the Brazilian. Burns has legitimate knockout power and is also a jiu-jitsu expert. Whether 'Borz' can carry on his dominance and potentially secure a title shot remains to be seen.

