"If Belal held you down, I'm gonna put you under the cage" - Khamzat Chimaev vows to make easy work of Stephen Thompson if they ever fight

Khamzat Chimaev recently weighed in on the top 10 UFC welterweight contenders. 'Borz' believes he can make easy work of No.7-ranked Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in a potential outing.

Chimaev also took a dig at 'Wonderboy' for being absolutely dominated by Belal Muhammad in his last outing. Putting the welterweight elite on notice, Chimaev said on his YouTube channel:

"He said maybe I'm gonna fight with him in future. Like this shit, brother are you sure? Your skills, your level, like, is weak. If Belal [Muhammad] hold you down, brother I can out you under the cage brother. I don't know these guys, how they think they will win against me. 10 fights, 10 finishes. And I didn't lose one second in the fight. I beat everybody. These guys don't know I'm coming for them. The real money is here Dana White."

Stephen Thompson fought Belal Muhammad in the closing UFC event of 2021. Despite his best efforts, Thompson failed to thwart the takedowns from Muhammad and dropped a lopsided unanimous decision.

Meanwhile Khamzat Chimaev is undefeated in his four UFC outings and is coming off a first round submission win over Li Jingliang. 'Borz' is currently vying for a bout against former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

Stephen Thompson weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns dominated Stephen Thompson on the ground over the course of three rounds during their encounter at UFC 264. However, 'Wonderboy' is not sure if Burns will have the same success in a potential outing against Khamzat Chimaev.

Thompson believes Burns might not be a tough test for Chimaev after all. 'Wonderboy' recently told Submission Radio:

“I think for him [Chimaev] to really get tested, it’s gonna have to be somebody like Covington with that wrestling pedigree to really test him, right?. Because he’s really known for his wrestling and his control on the ground, and so is Usman and Colby Covington and these guys. So, not really Gilbert. Gilbert’s more of a jiu-jitsu guy, likes to throw a little bit of boxing, but his wrestling is – it’s pretty good. I mean, he got me down. But still, you look at the top wrestlers in the division with Colby Covington and Usman. So, it may take one of those guys to kind of really show us how good he really is.”

