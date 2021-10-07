Khamzat Chimaev will reportedly challenge Jack Hermansson in a freestyle wrestling match on November 19

Khamzat Chimaev and Jack Hermansson are set to face off in a freestyle wrestling match at Sweden-based Bulldog Fight Night 9. The bout will take place in the city of Gothenburg on November 19.

Swedish MMA and fighting news outlet Frontkick.online confirmed on Twitter that the wrestling showdown between Chimaev and Hermansson was good to go next month.

"THIS JUST IN: Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) will take on Jack Hermansson (@jackthejoermma) in a freestyle wrestling match at Bulldog Fight Night 9 in Gothenburg, Sweden on Nov 19th," they tweeted.

Here's the tweet from Frontkick.online:

Frontkick.online @FrontkickOnline THIS JUST IN: Khamzat Chimaev ( @KChimaev ) will take on Jack Hermansson ( @jackthejokermma ) in a freestyle wrestling match at Bulldog Fight Night 9 in Gothenburg, Sweden on Nov 19th. THIS JUST IN: Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) will take on Jack Hermansson (@jackthejokermma) in a freestyle wrestling match at Bulldog Fight Night 9 in Gothenburg, Sweden on Nov 19th.

They also shared the fight's poster:

Frontkick.online @FrontkickOnline Official poster for the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jack Hermansson freestyle wrestling match.Bulldog Fight Night 9 will also put on fights in MMA, boxing and Muay Thai with a ring and a cage in the same arena. It all goes down in Gothenburg, Sweden on Nov 19th. Official poster for the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jack Hermansson freestyle wrestling match.Bulldog Fight Night 9 will also put on fights in MMA, boxing and Muay Thai with a ring and a cage in the same arena. It all goes down in Gothenburg, Sweden on Nov 19th. https://t.co/CqWpktwbMg

Khamzat Chimaev is a Russian-born Swedish mixed martial artist who holds a 9-0 MMA career record so far. The undefeated fighter trains at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm, along with the likes of Alexander Gustafsson and Ilir Latifi.

Chimaev has fought in both the UFC welterweight and middleweight divisions, while his opponent Jack Hermansson is the No.6-ranked 185-pound contender right now. Hermansson is a Swedish-born Norwegian fighter with 22 wins and 6 losses in his MMA career.

Khamzat Chimaev will take on Li Jingliang at UFC 267

Before his freestyle wrestling bout with Jack Hermansson, Khamzat Chimaev will square off against No.11 welterweight contender Li Jingliang at UFC 267. The non-pay-per-view numbered event will go down in Abu Dhabi on October 30. The event will mark Chimaev's return to the octagon after more than a year.

The 27-year-old's last MMA bout came back in September 2020 at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley. He defeated Gerald Meerschaert by way of a brutal first-round knockout. The victory helped him break the quickest three-fight win streak in modern UFC history at just 66 days.

Chimaev had previously broken the record for the quickest turnaround time between UFC wins in the modern era (10 days) with his triumphs over Rhys McKee and John Phillips in July 2020.

Also Read

Unfortunately, Khamzat Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered complications from the virus. As a result, his encounter against No.3-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards was postponed and canceled multiple times. He even contemplated retirement at one point in time.

However, a win over Li Jingliang this month will take him into the welterweight top-15 and help regain the momentum he'd built in 2020.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard