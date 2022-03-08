Latest news update on Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez was denied bail by the Santa Clara County Court in his attempted murder case on Monday. Judge Shelyna Brown imposed the verdict at the latest hearing.

The judge heard arguments from attorneys on both sides of the case. However, she declared that the risk surrounding the former UFC heavyweight champion is still too high and releasing him could cause further 'bodily injuries'.

Here's what the judge said:

“Ramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where are citizens are out driving, going about their business and shooting out of a car at other individuals, which is reckless by any standard. Anyone could have been injured. Anyone could have been killed and when this court looks at article 1, section 12, it is this level of risk that the court must take into consideration. With that said, this court is making the ruling that the risk is too great and that there will be no bail set at this time." (h/t MMA Fighting)

Here's how former UFC referee and current Bellator MMA commentator John McCarthy reacted to the news:

"Judge Shelyna Brown says @cainmma is a danger to all Santa Clara residents which we know is untrue. Yes, he is a danger to 1 resident, while that 1 resident is free and is a danger to every child in Santa Clara county and beyond!! Where is the logic?"

Velasquez was arrested on February 28 and was charged with attempted, premeditated murder. He was reportedly engaged in an 11-mile, high-speed chase with another vehicle.

He was apparently pursuing an individual named Harry Goularte, who allegedly molested one of Velasquez's family members. The former UFC fighter is accused of firing multiple rounds from a .40 caliber handgun. Goularte's stepfather, Paul Bender, was shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Velasquez was arrested by the police with a total of 11 charges against him. He could face more than 20 years of jail time if convicted. However, Goularte, accused of child molesting, has already been released.

The former UFC heavyweight titleholder is due at his next court hearing on April 12.

The MMA community has gathered in support of Cain Velasquez

Many former and current UFC fighters have come together in support of Velasquez. Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov, teammates of Velasquez at the American Kickboxing Academy, have shown their support for the former heavyweight champion.

UFC welterweight Colby Covington also sent his support to Velasquez after defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. 'Chaos' asked for the 39-yar-old to be released.

Talking to the media during his post-fight press conference appearance, Covington said:

"Let's talk about Cain Velasquez man. Free Cain man. What he did, a lot of people wouldn't have done the same thing. I respect the sh*t out of him, having a kid and your kid be molested. I mean, we talk about all the time that we would do that, but he was in the situation and he actually did it. So, free Cain, Cain Velasquez. Much respect and love. I hope he gets out soon."

Watch Colby Covington talk about Cain Velasquez in the video below:

The likes of Joe Rogan, Michael Bisping, Justin Gaethje, and more have also shown their support for Velasquez.

Edited by Harvey Leonard