Lauren Murphy defends Katie Taylor's comparison of Conor McGregor to Muhammad Ali

Katie Taylor recently received a lot of flak for comparing Conor McGregor to Muhammad Ali. UFC women's flyweight Lauren Murphy has now defended Taylor's comments on Twitter.

According to Murphy, Taylor was comparing factors like popularity and business acumen rather than the skillset of the two fighters. Replying to a fan, Lauren Murphy wrote:

"No. She went on to talk about how she was talking about his business acumen, popularity, & transcendence of the sport. What does that have to do with her 'learning some more about fighting'?? And who tf is he to talk about her like that? She knows more about fighting than him."

Lauren Murphy stood up for Katie Taylor in response to criticism from combat sports journalist Elias Cepeda. Cepeda blasted Taylor for comparing Conor McGregor to Muhammad Ali and suggested she needs to learn more about fighting.

Lauren Murphy @LaurenMurphyMMA Lol just saw an MMA writer on here, who went 0-1 in amateur MMA, say that Katie Taylor, one of the most accomplished female boxers in history, “needs to learn some more about fighting”.

Lol the arrogance 😂😂 wtf man Lol just saw an MMA writer on here, who went 0-1 in amateur MMA, say that Katie Taylor, one of the most accomplished female boxers in history, “needs to learn some more about fighting”. Lol the arrogance 😂😂 wtf man https://t.co/lR45C5779Q

Elias Cepeda @EliasCepeda @Gabe_Fischerr @LaurenMurphyMMA Dunno if she is talking about me since I went an astounding 3-2 in amateur mma. But yes, Katie Taylor or anyone else who would compare Conor McGregor's accomplishments in or out of the ring to Ali's needs to learn more about fighting & about the world. @Gabe_Fischerr @LaurenMurphyMMA Dunno if she is talking about me since I went an astounding 3-2 in amateur mma. But yes, Katie Taylor or anyone else who would compare Conor McGregor's accomplishments in or out of the ring to Ali's needs to learn more about fighting & about the world.

Katie Taylor's comments on Conor McGregor

Hailing from Ireland, Katie Taylor shares a great bond with UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The undisputed lightweight champion showed her support for 'The Notorious' in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

According to Katie Taylor, Conor McGregor's contribution to the sport of MMA isn't celebrated in his home country as much as it should be. Taylor believes the Irishman's global image has made him somewhat bigger than the sport itself.

“He’s already been a fantastic support to me but I think he’s just someone who’s actually transcended the sport. He, for me, is the Muhammad Ali of the UFC. He’s just a fantastic athlete and a great businessman as well. But what he has done for the sport and the UFC, has been incredible and I don’t think he’s celebrated as much as he should be here in Ireland.

"I think he is an absolute global superstar and just a phenomenal athlete. He’s always been a complete gentleman towards me. I think he’s had a few controversial moments outside of the cage as well that people didn’t appreciate but I’m looking at him as just a phenomenal athlete and someone who I genuinely think has transcended the sport. Someone who’s become bigger than the sport, nearly."

Watch Katie Taylor's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

