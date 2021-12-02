Dana White says UFC is working on something for Leon Edwards, not booking Kamaru Usman until hand is healed

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards has made some leaps towards challenging for the UFC championship. He has won nine out of his last 10 fights, with the tenth being a no-contest against Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21.

Edwards' chances of getting a title shot against UFC champion Kamaru Usman were looking good. However, a recent tweet by Chisanga Malata of Sun Sport reported that Dana White has something in the works for Edwards. However, it doesn't appear to be a title shot.

The tweet read:

"Per Dana White, the UFC is currently 'working on something' for Leon Edwards following Jorge Masvidal's withdrawal from their grudge match. Will be interesting to see what that is as White also said they won't look to book champ Kamaru Usman until his hand is better."

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata JUST IN:



Per Dana White, the UFC is currently 'working on something' for Leon Edwards following Jorge Masvidal's withdrawal from their grudge match.



Will be interesting to see what that is as White also said they won't look to book champ Kamaru Usman until his hand is better. JUST IN:Per Dana White, the UFC is currently 'working on something' for Leon Edwards following Jorge Masvidal's withdrawal from their grudge match.Will be interesting to see what that is as White also said they won't look to book champ Kamaru Usman until his hand is better. https://t.co/crWkUGOYrB

Dana White broke the news during his appearance on The Jim Rome podcast. Kamaru Usman reportedly broke his hand while sparring with Justin Gaethje before the rematch with Colby Covington at UFC 268. Per White, the UFC will wait until the champion had healed before booking his next fight.

It appears that Leon Edwards will have to fight another contender in the meantime. 'Rocky' is unbeaten in his last ten appearances inside the octagon.

Listen to the full podcast episode below:

Potential bouts for Leon Edwards

With a fight against Kamaru Usman not on the table for now and Jorge Masvidal’s withdrawal due to injury, Edwards has limited options for his next fight. However, he could have the shooting star, Khamzat Chimaev, as a potential opponent.

'Borz' recently expressed an interest in fighting Leon Edwards, on Twitter. The Chechen-born Swede has been on a tear and has been calling out almost everyone in the division.

In a potential fight between the pair, Edwards will have to find a way to neutralize the Swede's phenomenal wrestling. Edwards has had trouble fending off wrestlers in the past, his fight against Kamaru Usman six years ago being a case in point.

Colby Covington may also be a potential fight for 'Rocky.' 'Chaos' is coming off a loss against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 and will be looking to rebound.

A fight between these two could be interesting as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Whoever the British man faces, he will hopefully get a title shot against Usman if he is victorious. It would be a shame for someone of Leon Edwards' talent to miss out on a shot at UFC gold.

Edited by Aziel Karthak