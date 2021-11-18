×
UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill claims he is the best boxer in MMA right now

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill
Dominic Richard
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 18, 2021 01:18 AM IST
News

Jamahal Hill has joined in on the "best boxer in the UFC" debate by claiming he will never be outboxed inside the octagon.

The No.14-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender is 8-1-1 in his professional MMA career and has four wins via TKO using punches so far.

A fan recently replied to a Conor McGregor tweet by naming a list of the five best boxers in the UFC. Interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan and former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway were named above 'The Notorious' on the list.

McGregor didn't agree to the rankings. He stressed that he's the best when it comes to boxing in MMA. The claim resulted in Yan and Holloway exchanging words online with the former two-division UFC champion.

Hill has now given his two cents on the dispute and suggested that he excels over everyone else when it comes to throwing hands. In a pair of tweets, Hill wrote:

"It is a lot of talk about best boxer in the UFC and I am saying this right. There is not nor ever been a fighter in here that could beat me throwing hands period!!!"
"Say what you want to but hands down I will never be out boxed in the UFC. They will shoot for dear life everytime."
Jose Aldo and Nate Diaz were the other two fighters on the list mentioned by the fan. Conor McGregor boasts wins over three of the other four stars. He's yet to face 'No Mercy'. Given their weight disparency, that clash is unlikely to ever take place.

Jamahal Hill is scheduled to take on Jimmy Crute at UFC on ESPN 31 next

Jamahal Hill is set to square off against No.13 light heavyweight contender Jimmy Crute (12-2) at UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Aldo on December 4.

Both Hill and Crute are coming off losses to fellow 205-pound contenders Paul Craig and Anthony Smith, respectively.

Jimmy Crute has signed his bout agreement to fight Jamahal Hill in December. Fireworks guaranteed in this one. https://t.co/FM01Jn5Ryd

'Sweet Dreams' and 'The Brute' were initially scheduled to face off at UFC Fight Night 193 last month. Jamahal Hill's injury, which he suffered at the hands of Craig in his last outing, and the Australian COVID-19 travel ban resulted in the bout being postponed until December.

