"It was definitely unfair" - Lina Lansberg criticizes the way Julianna Pena called out Ronda Rousey

UFC veteran Lina Lansberg believes Julianna Pena crossed the line with her recent criticism of Ronda Rousey.

In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Lansberg was asked for her thoughts regarding Pena's disparaging comments about the inaugural women's bantamweight champion. The Swedish fighter said:

"It was definitely unfair. She could have done that in so many other ways. I don't know. Why talk shit about Ronda? She could've just told her that she wants her back... I don't know. Not okay."

This comes after Pena called Rousey "kind of a joke in the MMA world now" in a recent interview. The Spokane native also called Rousey a "sellout" for her decision to pursue a career in pro-wrestling.

It's no secret that 'The Venezuelan Vixen' has been gunning for Rousey for years, ever since she won season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter. However, the two never crossed paths as they went on different career trajectories.

After a historic run as the UFC women's bantamweight champ, 'Rowdy' suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. She subsequently retired and moved over to WWE.

Meanwhile, Pena's career was derailed after she suffered a catastrophic knee injury in 2014. She went on to have another haitus in 2017 after announcing her pregnancy. Nevertheless, she captured the coveted bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes in a monumental upset at UFC 269 last year.

"The media in Sweden is all over him" - Lina Lansberg on Khamzat Chimaev

Lina Lansberg revealed that her compatriot Khamzat Chimaev has blossomed into a media darling in their home country of Sweden.

In the same interview, Lansberg was asked if the Chimaev hype was as strong back home. She told Sportskeeda MMA:

"He's so, so good and the media in Sweden is all over him."

Chimaev recently skyrocketed to the No.3 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings after his barnburner with Gilbert Burns. The Russian-born Swede is now in the title picture and is expected to face two-time 170-pound title challenger Colby Covington.

Meanwhile, Lansberg will look to make a mark during this Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2. She'll take on Pannie Kianzad on the event's preliminary card.

