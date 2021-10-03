"He came out with that Stockton energy" - Logan Paul reviews Nick Diaz's performance at UFC 266, talks Brian Ortega vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Logan Paul was amazed by Nick Diaz's performance against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Considering the Stockton native was stepping into the octagon after more than six years away, Paul suggested Diaz looked impressive in his comeback fight.

Diaz took on Lawler in a five-round bout at UFC 266. In the third frame, the 38-year-old failed to answer the referee's call after eating some heavy punches from Lawler. 'Ruthless' was thus awarded victory via TKO.

In the latest episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul discussed what it was like watching Nick Diaz back in the octagon following his lengthy hiatus.

"It was entertaining. I do have to give props to Nick Diaz because taking that kind of time off and, like, God knows what he's doing to his body because if he were me, I would probably be drinking and smoking, hanging out with my friends, kicking my feet up, playing some video games, but he came out with that Stockton energy."

Catch Logan Paul reviewing UFC 266 in the video below:

While Diaz's return wasn't successful, Lawler finally got back into the win column at UFC 266. The former welterweight champion put an end to his four-fight losing streak.

"One of the greatest fights I've ever seen" - Logan Paul on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Logan Paul was also entertained by the thrilling encounter between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. The YouTube megastar said the UFC 266 main event was one of the greatest fights he has ever seen.

"Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski. One of the greatest fights I've ever seen. The one round where Volkanovski slipped out of two fight-ending submissions, tight...(Brian Ortega) is such a good fighter and entertainer in general because he's really giving his heart, soul and life to his craft. He gave it his all. That was a fight with two warriors and Volkanovski is one of the best in that weight class right now."

Volkanovski successfully defended his featherweight belt opposite Ortega. He won the fight via unanimous decision, with the three judges scoring the contest 49-46, 50-45, 50-44 in his favor.

