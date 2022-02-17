"It's blood pumping" - Luke Rockhold reveals how Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 got him motivated for a comeback

We might soon see Luke Rockhold make a long-awaited comeback to the octagon.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Rockhold praised the performances of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker in their rematch at UFC 271 last weekend. The former middleweight champion also stated that the match had piqued his interest so much that he was considering making a return to the middleweight division.

Discussing the main event of UFC 271, Luke Rockhold said:

"It's exciting... I'm thinking about coming back and getting that feel so... It's blood pumping. It makes you feel good. I like I like seeing the styles and then, you know, how things are going in the sport... I think those are the cream of the crop for sure. There's not many other people that really can contend. Obviously, Vettori is tough guy. I don't know he's as fun to watch. I like the creativeness of those two. And yeah... that's the s**t that gets me excited."

Watch Rockhold's full interview with Submission Radio below:

Rockhold's last octagon appearance was at UFC 239 back in 2019. At the event, he was defeated by former light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz via second-round knockout.

Luke Rockhold admits he won't fight Paulo Costo if the Brazilian misses weight again

Luke Rockhold recently hinted towards a comeback in June against Paulo Costa. However, the former middleweight champion seems concerned about the Brazilian's recent weight issues against Marvin Vettori.

In the same interview, Rockhold stated that some fighters intentionally miss weight to gain an advantage over their opponents on fight night.

Speaking about his next potential fight in the octagon and his reluctance to fight "cheaters," Rockhold said:

"I'm not here to fight f***ing cheaters. So if a weight is met... unless too much wine is consumed, you never know. You know, weight has to be met. Weight has to be met. People are f***ing, too many weak-a*s people trying to take advantages upon the game. And I've lost... I have killed myself to make weight and do things right. And I can't say the rest for the rest. So I ain't gonna do that again. I ain't gonna do that again and fight a guy that misses weight purposely to gain an advantage. F*** no."

