"The system is completely disgusting" - Luke Rockhold weighs in on Cain Velasquez being denied bail

Luke Rockhold has called out the justice system after watching close friend and training partner Cain Velasquez be denied bail once again. Velasquez was first denied bail on March 7 and a second time on May 16, extending his time behind bars that started on February 28.

#UFC Cain Velasquez has been denied bail again in his ongoing court case for attempted murder charges. He will remain in jail awaiting trial. Full story coming to @MMAFighting Cain Velasquez has been denied bail again in his ongoing court case for attempted murder charges. He will remain in jail awaiting trial. Full story coming to @MMAFighting #UFC https://t.co/roW9AeRilB

Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge and other gun charges after tracking down and trying to shoot the man who allegedly molested his young relative. The Californian missed the alleged molester and hit his stepfather, creating a complicated court case that could lead to 20+ years behind bars.

Much of the MMA world has supported Velasquez due to what the alleged molester and his stepfather have supposedly done. His family and teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy have struggled to accept the judge's decision to deny him bail.

During an interview with Damon Martin of MMAFightingonSBN, Rockhold had this to say about the justice system:

"To see his family not have him, over a system that has failed us, is not fair. It sucks. It's just not fair. Of course, Cain did not play a smart role in doing what he did, but the system is completely disgusting to where they can allow a man like that to go free."

Velasquez returns to court on June 10 for a plea hearing. It is uncertain what will happen in this court case, but he will continue to have support from his teammates, family, and many others in the MMA world.

Watch Luke Rockhold discuss the Cain Velasquez situation below:

Luke Rockhold advocates for Cain Velasquez to be in the UFC Hall of Fame

Velasquez is undeniably one of the greatest UFC heavyweights of all time. He joined the UFC with a 2-0 record and went on to win seven straight fights, six by finish, to become the heavyweight champion after beating Brock Lesnar.

The California native ended up retiring with a UFC record of 12-3 and won the legendary trilogy against Junior dos Santos. During the same interview, Luke Rockhold advocated for Velasquez to be in the UFC Hall of Fame:

"I think Cain should have been in the Hall of Fame a long time ago. One of the nastiest, most greatest champions of all time. So, I was trying to push for him to get his hall of fame bid this year to bring more attention to it, which we should all push for."

Velasquez deserves to be in the UFC Hall of Fame for his career accomplishments, but his court case decision could decide whether the promotion wants to add him next year, in a couple of years, or never. This turn of events for the former heavyweight champion has been devastating to say the least.

Ryan Hobbs @RyanHobbsMMA Including UFC President Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov, there were 37 letters written to the judge on behalf of Cain Velasquez to allow him bail. Unfortunately, bail was denied.



Meanwhile, alleged child molester Harry Goulaerte was released with zero dollar bail. Including UFC President Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov, there were 37 letters written to the judge on behalf of Cain Velasquez to allow him bail. Unfortunately, bail was denied.Meanwhile, alleged child molester Harry Goulaerte was released with zero dollar bail. https://t.co/4gORWnDIXv

