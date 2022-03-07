"Make me one of the highest-paid athletes" - Colby Covington wants the UFC to invest in him

Colby Covington is now seeking a lucrative new deal with the UFC following his dominant unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. At 34, 'Chaos' claimed he's still got a lot to offer the promotion moving forward.

Following his win at UFC 272, Covington shared that he wants to be made one of the highest-earning athletes in the UFC, claiming he deserves to get paid as much, if not more, than Masvidal. 'Gamebred' recently signed a new deal with the promotion, making him one of the top three highest-earning UFC fighters.

Covington questioned the UFC's decision to give a new lucrative deal to Masvidal, pointing out that he's 37 and on a losing skid. Having beaten his former friend convincingly this past weekend, 'Chaos' now wants to earn a heavier paycheck than him.

During a recent interaction with BT Sport, Covington said:

"Jorge signed some long-term big deal. Why would you sign a 37-year-old coming off three losses now to a long-term contract, you know, I'm 34. I just turned 34, I'm in my prime, so I'm getting better every day. I want the UFC to invest in me and make me one of the highest-paid athletes and I'll fight whoever it doesn't matter."

Check out Colby Covington's full interview with BT Sport below:

Colby Covington wants Dustin Poirier fight at catchweight if 'The Diamond' refuses 170 lbs clash

Colby Covington has made it clear that he wants to fight another former ATT teammate in Dustin Poirier next. Following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, Covington called out 'The Diamond'.

Poirier has been a mainstay in the lightweight division since 2015. However, after his recent loss to Charles Oliveira, he hinted at a potential move to lightweight.

When asked whether he'd cut to lightweight to fight Poirier, Covington pointed out that the Louisianan himself wanted to move up a weight class and fight Nate Diaz. 'Chaos' also claims that the former interim lightweight champ has bulked up and shouldn't have an issue competing at 170 lbs. However, he remains open to fighting Poirier at a catchweight of 165 lbs as well.

In the same interview with BT Sport, Covington said:

"He [Poirier] wants to fight at welterweight, he said. He wanted to fight Nate Diaz at welterweight. He said it's bulking season, 'I'm coming up to 170.' So he grew, you know, he got bigger... He's a big guy, I remember when we used to weigh on the scales at our old gym he was about 187, 188, I'm 182. Like I'm a tiny welterweight so it was an easy weight cut. I know I could make around 65 or 62, so if he wants to do a catchweight we can do a catchweight. "

Colby Covington added that he'd like to enter the octagon again in July during the UFC's annual event, International Fight Week. Poirier is yet to respond to the callout but previously said he wouldn't fight Covington inside the octagon.

