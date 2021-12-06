"Be a man and take a 5 rounder with me" - Marlon Vera calls out Jose Aldo for a rematch after the Brazilian's win over Rob Font

Marlon Vera has challenged Jose Aldo to a rematch after the MMA legend’s dominant win over Rob Font. ‘Chito’ called for Aldo to “be a man” and fight him again.

Additionally, Marlon Vera suggested that their rematch ought to be scheduled for five rounds rather than three. Taking to his official Twitter account, Vera posted a tweet that read as follows:

“Let’s do it again @josealdojunior be a man and take a 5 rounder with me”

Marlon Vera faced Jose Aldo in a three-round bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal in December last year. The fight witnessed Aldo defeat Vera via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of ‘The King of Rio.’

‘Chito’ subsequently returned to the win column and has put together a two-fight win streak. The Ecuadorian bantamweight is coming off wins against Davey Grant and former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Vera’s latest octagon appearance saw him defeat Edgar via third-round KO at UFC 268 this November.

Meanwhile, after besting Marlon Vera, Jose Aldo continued his winning ways. Aldo is currently on a three-fight win streak – having beaten Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Rob Font. Aldo’s most recent octagon appearance was a unanimous decision victory over Font at UFC Vegas 44.

Marlon Vera looks to break into the upper echelons at bantamweight, while Jose Aldo inches closer to a title shot

Marlon Vera holds the No.11 spot in the official UFC bantamweight rankings, while Jose Aldo is ranked No.5. Vera’s quest of ascending to the upper echelons of the UFC bantamweight division would receive a significant boost if he were to defeat Aldo.

Jose Aldo, the former UFC featherweight champion, has vowed to capture the UFC bantamweight title. ‘The King of Rio’ suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Petr Yan in their fight for the then-vacant UFC bantamweight title last year.

Nevertheless, Jose Aldo hasn’t lost ever since. The UFC mainstay has emphasized that he’s a new, improved version of himself now. After defeating Rob Font this past weekend, Aldo indicated that he’d like to fight former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw next.

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is expected to face interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan in a rematch in early 2022. The winner of the fight will emerge as the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, it’s likely that the winner of a potential Jose Aldo vs. TJ Dillashaw matchup could be in line for a title shot next year.

