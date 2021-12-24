Marvin Vettori calls Tyron Woodley a "disgrace of a human" for making fun of himself after Jake Paul loss

Marvin Vettori has called Tyron Woodley a "disgrace of a human" for making fun of himself following his loss to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul last weekend.

Woodley, a short-notice replacement for Tommy Fury, was knocked out by Paul in stunning fashion in the sixth round of the pair's rematch at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

After his most recent defeat, 'The Chosen One' sportively awarded a fan $5000 for coming up with the most creative meme depicting his finish at the hands of 'The Problem Child'.

Vettori, a top-five UFC middleweight, has taken offense to Woodley's behavior. The 28-year-old Italian took to Twitter to rip apart the former UFC welterweight champion. He suggested that having fun with losses is "f*cked up."

"Samurais used to do Seppuku after they would lose a battle. Now this disgrace of a human upload the videos of him being knocked out and has fun with it. F*cked up times we live in."

See Marvin Vettori slamming Tyron Woodley in a social media post below:

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori Samurais used to do Seppuku after they would lose a battle.

Now this disgrace of a human upload the videos of him being knocked out and has fun with it.

Woodley holds a 19-7-1 record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far and lost four consecutive outings inside the UFC octagon prior to his release. He is 0-2 in professional boxing, having lost both his bouts versus Jake Paul.

Marvin Vettori is currently ranked No.2 in the UFC middleweight division and last defeated Paulo Costa

Marvin Vettori currently occupies the No.2 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings. He last fought No.5-ranked Paulo Costa in a light heavyweight clash at UFC Fight Night 196 in October.

Vettori defeated Costa via unanimous decision at the UFC Apex. 'The Italian Dream' fought for the middleweight belt earlier this year at UFC 263. It stands to reason he'll need another impressive win or two before earning another title shot.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Marvin Vettori (190) and Paulo Costa (163) combined for 353 significant strikes landed, the 4th largest count in UFC history and the largest count ever not featuring Max Holloway, per UFC Stats. Marvin Vettori (190) and Paulo Costa (163) combined for 353 significant strikes landed, the 4th largest count in UFC history and the largest count ever not featuring Max Holloway, per UFC Stats. https://t.co/41iyC39KcY

With champion Israel Adesanya set to take on former titleholder Robert Whittaker next at UFC 271 in February and Jared Cannonier set to contest a title eliminator with Derek Brunson on the same card, Vettori will likely have to wait a while for his next opportunity at the championship.

