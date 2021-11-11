'He's probably made out of vibranium' - Max Holloway in awe of Calvin Kattar's 'demon' toughness

Max Holloway is still in awe of his former opponent Calvin Kattar's ability to take a shot. When they fought in January this year, Holloway put on an absolute striking masterclass to register a lopsided unanimous decision win over 'The Boston Finisher'.

In the fight, Holloway landed a record 445 significant strikes, outdoing his own previous UFC record. While everyone heaped 'Blessed' with praise following the remarkable performance, many were in awe of Kattar's ability to withstand strikes. Kattar was dominated for 25 minutes but wasn't willing to get finished on the night, and he didn't.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Max Holloway revealed how he's still in awe of Kattar's toughness, claiming the Bostonian is 'probably made out of vibranium'.

"Kattar is Boston strong, man. It takes two to tango and he was a tango-ing, man. The guy is just a demon man, I don't know what he's made of. I was just talking to, I was with Davey Grant who was at the PI. I was in the jacuzzi and he was talking to me about my last fight, I was like 'bro, I don't know what Kattar is made out of, probably vibranium or something' but the guy is different, you know?" Max Holloway said.

Max Holloway steps inside the octagon this weekend to take on Yair Rodriguez in a number one contender's fight at UFC Fight Night 197. The event will take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas.

Max Holloway reveals what he must do to get a finish against Yair Rodriguez

In his last fight, Holloway shattered his own record of landing the maximum number of strikes in a single fight in UFC history. Despite all that volume, Holloway failed to get the knockout or even a knockdown in the fight. This time around, 'Blessed' believes he might yet again have to break his own record to get the finish.

"Yeah, I mean I threw 770 punches, I landed like how you said, 400 of them, so for this one I think we can try and aim for like 900 punches maybe, like 600 significant strikes landed, that's all I can do," Holloway said.

