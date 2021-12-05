×
"A legend in every way" - Max Holloway praises Jose Aldo after high-stakes win over Rob Font at UFC Fight Night

Max Holloway (left), Jose Aldo (right) [Credits: @blessedmma, @josealdojunioroficial via Instagram]
Modified Dec 05, 2021 01:22 PM IST
News

Max Holloway commended Jose Aldo for his impressive win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44.

The former UFC featherweight champion took to Twitter as he congratulated the Brazilian.

"The King of Rio! A legend in every way. Congrats champ
The King of Rio! A legend in every way. Congrats champ 🤙🏻 twitter.com/mmahistorytoda…

Jose Aldo put on a phenomenal display of striking, knocking down Rob Font numerous times throughout the five-round bout.

Although Font hung on right until the end, the Brazilian's power proved too much for him to endure as he nearly got finished multiple times in the span of 25 minutes.

The judges scored the contest 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 for Jose Aldo, who won via unanimous decision.

🗣 JOSE ALDO JUNIOR!!!!!!!! #UFCVegas44 https://t.co/eVb7rpGUdv

The action-packed bout was preceded by other exciting contests on the card, like the barn-burner between Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event.

Fiziev switch stance to orthdox which allows Riddel to circle to his right without having to worry about the famous body kick of Fiziev but then hit a beautiful spinning head kick. Great manipulation by Fiziev. https://t.co/9n3kazsUxa

Max Holloway and Jose Aldo have their own history. Holloway won the featherweight championship after defeating Jose Aldo in Brazil at UFC 212. 'Blessed' also defeated Aldo in a rematch and retained his championship at UFC 218.

UFC 212 bonuses: Max Holloway-Jose Aldo takes Fight of the Night (@davedoylemma) mmafighting.com/2017/6/4/15736… https://t.co/tv197jLFqL

Jose Aldo called out T.J. Dillashaw following the statement win over Rob Font

Jose Aldo called out former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw in his post-fight interview after punishing Rob Font for 25 minutes and securing a unanimous decision victory. The victory was Aldo's third win in a row.

"I want to be a champion in this division and I'm working toward that," Aldo exclaimed via an interpreter. "Nobody is gonna stop me... Dillasaw is right there, let me fight Dillashaw. I'm gonna be standing up, I'm gonna be going to the ground. I want to be all-around. This is the new Aldo you see."

Watch his full post-fight interview below:

T.J. Dillashaw is currently recovering from an injury and is expected to make his return in 2022. Dillashaw last competed in the octagon against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. He defeated Sandhagen on his return to the octagon after facing a suspension for nearly 30 months for the use of EPO (a banned performance enhancing substance).

Edited by C. Naik
