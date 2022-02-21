"Insane grappler" - Michael Bisping believes Andre Muniz might pose problems for Israel Adesanya

As Israel Adesanya continues to run through the UFC's middleweight division, former champion Michael Bisping has revealed that Andre Muniz could be a massive challenge for 'The Last Stylebender'.

During a Q&A segment in a live stream on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' offered some insight into the Brazilian's prospects in a fight against Adesanya. Bisping admitted that Muniz's acumen for grappling could be a real threat to Adesanya, who is often considered relatively underwhelming on the ground:

"Andre Muniz is an insane grappler. Very, very good. Wasn't it [Jacare Souza] that he broke his arm? You know what I mean? Andre Muniz, there is some challenges for [Israel Adesanya] that I look forward to seeing."

While talking up Muniz's ground game and grappling, Michael Bisping recalled his fight against Jacare Souza to further drive his point home. Souza and Muniz locked horns in a preliminary bout at UFC 262 back in May 2021 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

'Sergipano' walked away with a first-round submission win. However, it was the nature of the submission itself that left fans stunned all over the world. The second half of the initial frame of their fight saw Muniz grabbing Souza's arm and securing a nasty torque before snapping it.

Andre Muniz is currently undefeated in the UFC, having picked up four wins following his debut at UFC on ESPN+ 22 back in November 2019.

Israel Adesanya goes sneaker shopping during his trip to New York

Israel Adesanya is currently coming off a unanimous decision victory over Robert Whittaker. Their clash took place at the Toyota Center in Houston at UFC 271 on February 12.

The Kiwi appeared to be celebrating his win against 'The Reaper' by working on and upgrading his wardrobe, specifically his footwear. In a recent video that was uploaded by Complex on their YouTube channel, the middleweight champion was seen treating himself to a few pairs of shoes from the popular Flight Club store in New York.

'The Last Stylebender' picked up three pairs of Puma shoes in total; a brand he is sponsored by. Adesanya bought two different colorways of the J. Cole x RS Dreamer and another pair of the Puma RS-X 'Mothman'.

