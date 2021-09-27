"He's a good person but he's just making some bad choices" - Michael Bisping reacts to Jon Jones' latest arrest

Michael Bisping has weighed in on Jon Jones’ latest arrest. He suggested that Jones is “a good person, but he’s just making some bad choices.”

Jon Jones was arrested at a resort in Las Vegas in the early hours of Friday, September 24th, 2021. ‘Bones’ is reportedly facing charges of battery, domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle.

In a video posted on Michael Bisping's YouTube channel, 'The Count' addressed Jon Jones’ recent arrest and stated:

“And I’m not here to sh** on Jon Jones. I have tremendous respect for his accomplishments inside the octagon. And most of the time when I’ve spoken to Jon, my interactions have been fantastic. I saw him just recently in Vegas, and we stopped, and we shared a picture, and we had a laugh, and we spoke for a few minutes. And I wish him all the best. He’s a good person, but he’s just making some bad choices.”

Bisping recalled that he partied and divulged in drinks when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame as well. 'The Count' indicated that this is likely what Jon Jones did. Jones ended up being involved in a domestic dispute after his Hall of Fame ceremony partying.

The former UFC middleweight champion emphasized that if Jon Jones had indeed hit a woman, then he most definitely ought to be condemned for his actions. Bisping said:

“And I don’t know the story. Now, of course, the charge is domestic battery, right? So, that alludes to, unfortunately, you know, maybe assault on a woman. I will say this; we don’t know the details. But a man, certainly a man like Jon Jones – a large man, and who’s also one of the greatest of all time, if not the GOAT, of mixed martial arts, has absolutely no place hitting a woman. And if that is what happened, then it’s deplorable, and there’s no excuse. I’ve never done it. I would never dream of putting my hands on another woman. And Jon Jones shouldn’t be doing the same."

Check out Michael Bisping's podcast episode below:

Jon Jones aims to win UFC heavyweight gold

Additional details regarding Jon Jones’ legal issues are expected to unravel in the days to come. Besides, tough challenges await the former UFC light heavyweight champion inside the octagon as he looks to make his heavyweight debut next year.

Also Read

Jon Jones has confirmed that he plans to face the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title in the second quarter of 2022.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh