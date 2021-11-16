"Everyone just needs to relax on calling out Conor McGregor" - Michael Bisping believes UFC fighters are wasting their time calling out the Irishman

Michael Bisping believes UFC stars should stop calling out Conor McGregor while he's recovering from a long-term injury.

The likes of Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler and Max Holloway have all expressed interest in fighting the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion next.

After his unanimous decision win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42 this past weekend, Holloway said he was open to fighting 'The Notorious' in a rematch.

However, in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping stressed that Conor McGregor is still months away from being close to a return from the injury he suffered at UFC 264. According to 'The Count' calling him out now doesn't make sense.

"Conor might be hitting pads. He might be doing little bit of work. But it is a far cry from f***ing fighting inside the octagon. So everyone just needs to relax on calling out Conor McGregor. I hope Michael Chandler. I hope you get the fight because you deserve it. Max Holloway, I hope you get the fight because f**k me you deserve it because you've even got a storyline with him. You know, he beat you... But either way Conor McGregor isn't fighting anytime soon. However, I did think there was a little sneaky one [from Holloway]. But Dana's throwing that out of the window."

Watch Michael Bisping speak about Conor McGregor below:

'Blessed' fought McGregor way back in August 2013 at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen. The Irishman won that featherweight encounter via unanimous decision.

Conor McGregor has knockout wins in three different UFC weight classes

Conor McGregor is the biggest mixed martial artist of all time. According to Forbes, he is the highest paid athlete this year, above footballing superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and basketball legend LeBron James on the list.

McGregor has competed in the UFC featherweight, lightweight and welterweight divisions and has knockout victories in all three weight classes.

Jared Cannonier and Vitor Belfort are the only other fighters to claim KO triumphs in three different divisions in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Despite losing three of his last four bouts inside the octagon, Conor McGregor is still a top draw and the UFC's most prolific pay-per-view seller. With that in mind, it's a no-brainer that lots of fighters want to square off against him and make a big payday.

