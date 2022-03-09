"The new Khabib" - Michael Bisping believes Umar Nurmagomedov is a future title contender

Michael Bisping recently waxed lyrical about Umar Nurmagomedov following an impressive outing at UFC 272. As per 'The Count', the UFC bantamweight is the new Khabib Nurmagomedov, his mentor.

While in conversation with Anthony Smith on a recent edition of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping declared that Nurmagomedov's skills will certainly make him a title contender in any division he competes in:

"Umar Nurmagomedov, I mean, it is the new [Khabib Nurmagomedov]. I mean, how impressive was he... Whatever weight division he is in, he's gonna be a contender 100%."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin, Umar, has been cornered by the former UFC lightweight champion during his fights in the UFC. 'The Eagle' has been a constant presence in his training sessions, guiding and training him to reach the pinnacle of the UFC bantamweight division.

Nurmagomedov is seemingly following in the footsteps of his mentor and cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, as he has managed to go 14 pro fights without conceding a single loss.

Umar Nurmagomedov looks back at his UFC 272 outing

Umar Nurmagomedov most recently featured in a featherweight bout at UFC 272 against a veteran in Brian Kelleher. He put forth an absolutely dominating performance, walking away with the win after submitting 'Boom' in the first round using a rear-naked choke.

In a recent post on social media, he posted a picture of himself backstage at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The 26-year-old also shared the same picture on his personal Twitter account, declaring that his journey in the UFC had just begun and that he had a long way to go

"After all, none of us are special. Most of our big accomplishments in life come from doing small things well over a long period of time."

Nurmagomedov's triumph against Kelleher marked only his second outing under the promotional banner of the UFC. Having recorded as many wins as outings in the promotion, the 26-year-old will look to go from strength to strength in a bid to replicate Khabib Nurmagomedov's success in the promotion.

