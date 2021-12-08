"I don't think we're gonna see much different" - Michael Bisping breaks down Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

Michael Bisping doesn't believe the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will play out any differently to the pair's first boxing bout just over three months ago.

Paul beat Woodley via split decision in an eight-round encounter in Cleveland. 'The Problem Child' was scheduled to take on Tommy Fury next on December 18. However, Fury pulled out due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

'The Chosen One' has stepped in on short notice to replace 'TNT' on the same Tampa card. Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping claimed that the first Paul vs. Woodley clash was a bit boring. He fears the second match might be no different.

"The thing is Tyron's taking this fight on less than two weeks' notice. Now, he [Woodley] has been training. But there's a difference between training for a fight properly and absolutely killing yourself to what there is of just ticking over, keeping the engine running... So I fear in this fight Tyron Woodley, even with extra incentive, I don't think we're gonna see much different. I think Jake Paul is gonna be in better shape."

Watch Michael Bisping speak about the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 bout below:

Jake Paul will give Tyron Woodley $500,000 if he manages to knock him out

Tyron Woodley (0-1) is the only opponent Jake Paul (4-0) hasn't knocked out in his short professional boxing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer took to social media to announce that Woodley will replace Tommy Fury (7-0) in his fifth fight.

In the video, he added that if the former UFC welterweight champion can knock him out inside Amalie Arena next Saturday, he will receive an extra $500,000 bonus.

"The good news is Tyron Woodley, we called him up and we're like, 'Hey, you want to take the fight?' He's been training. He goes, 'Sure, I’ll take it, let’s do the rematch.' I’m giving him $500,000 extra if he can knock me out. Paul vs. Woodley 2. I didn’t knock him out the first time. I’m coming back and getting that crazy W, the crazy highlight-reel knockout. December 18, the show must go on. I’ll see you guys there."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. https://t.co/t1OFVQQBBt

