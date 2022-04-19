Jake Paul just wants to look like a hero - Michael Bisping calls "bulls**t" on Paul's stance about fighter pay

Michael Bisping recently gave his take on Jake Paul's crusade against the ongoing fighter pay issue in the UFC. The duo have been going back-and-forth on social media of late and 'The Count' has reiterated his belief that Paul's antics serve no purpose beyond attention-seeking.

Bisping, while in conversation with light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith on the Believe You Me podcast, claimed that Paul's constant rhetoric about poor financial payouts in the UFC is for publicity and nothing more. The former UFC middleweight champion said:

"The fighter pay thing is bullsh*t though Ant, it's not what he's trying to do. He's only saying that to try and be a hero in the MMA community. If you look at the his undercards in some of his pay-per-views, they weren't getting paid very f*****g well."

The Englishman further added:

"If you want to help everyone and crusade better fighter pay, he has a promotion, come and hire them and pay them tons of money as apposed to giving Dana sh*t."

Bisping admitted that he respects Paul's courage to step into the world of professional combat sports. However, he believes that the YouTuber-turned-boxer would be better served focussing on his career rather than calling out retired MMA athletes. This comes on the back of 'The Problem Child' calling out the former UFC titleholder.

Watch the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

Will Michael Bisping fight Jake Paul?

Michael Bisping and Jake Paul have taken to Twitter with a public war of words as the two men tease a potential clash. Paul is often seen calling out active and retired fighters alike on social media, promising them large sums of money should they accept a fight.

'The Count' has publicly criticized Paul for his misguided war against White and has even gone as far as to say that he will happily accept a fight against the social media star.

michael @bisping yeah yeah, listen One eye, two eyes. I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little jakey, that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever. Let that sink in. Jake Paul @jakepaul (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV…(using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) twitter.com/bisping/status… I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV… 👀 (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) twitter.com/bisping/status… yeah yeah, listen One eye, two eyes. I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little jakey, that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever. Let that sink in. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… 😂👀 yeah yeah, listen One eye, two eyes. I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little jakey, that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever. Let that sink in. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Michael Bisping retired from the UFC in 2018 and has been plying his trade as an analyst and commentator ever since. Jake Paul is currently 5-0 as a pro broxer, having knocked out every opponent he's faced thus far. A potential fight between the duo will likely garner quite a bit of attention and it remains to be seen whether it comes to fruition.

